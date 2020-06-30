Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows BC Liberal candidate calls for the resumption of ICBC road tests

(ICBC)

ICBC needs to begin giving road tests again, according to a local BC Liberal candidate.

Road tests were paused due to the COVID-19 crisis.

However, since the province has moved into phase 3 of the NDP’s reopening plan, Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows BC Liberal candidate Cheryl Ashlie says its time to restart driver’s road tests.

People need to be able to get their drivers licenses to be able to get to work and school, said Ashlie.

“This is another roadblock preventing people from getting back to work, including young people who are simply trying to plan and save money by working this summer,” she said.

“We’re working hard to reinstate ICBC road tests as soon as we can do so safely,” said Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows MLA Lisa Beare.

“But keeping British Columbians healthy and safe from COVID-19 remains our top priority. We will not sacrifice the health and safety of the public,” she said.

Access to road tests is important for young drivers, however, Beare said, the most common thing young drivers ask her about is relief on ICBC rates.

ICBC commercial road tests for Classes 1 to 4 resumed June 11, said Joanna Linsangan with the provincial corporation.

In addition, she said, all knowledge tests resumed June 4 and motorcycle skill tests on April 27.

“ICBC secured sufficient PPE, [personal protective equipment], for these initial phases and is planning to expand the availability of road tests to other classes of licences as soon as possible,” said Linsangan.

“We’re taking a thoughtful, phased approach to the resumption of road tests and other in-person licensing services, with a continued focus on the health and safety of our customers and employees by ensuring we have sufficient PPE for our employees and customers,” noted Linsangan.

 

