Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows businesses step up for food bank this month

Purolator assisting Friends in Need Food Bank with collections through its Tackle Hunger initiative

Mary Robson, executive director of the Friends In Need Food Bank, said they are in need of donations this summer, noting it is a quiet time for donations, but “the need does not take a holiday.” (The News/files)

The Friends in Need Food Bank has been running out of food due to an increased need in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows, so Purolator and local businesses are stepping up to help replenish its stock.

Since 2003, Purolator Tackle Hunger (PTH) has been raising food and funds – more than 20 million pounds of food delivered to communities in need.

“2023 is our 20th anniversary, and we’ve set our biggest goal yet: to raise two million pounds this year for food banks across Canada,” said Chanelle Bradshaw, Purolator’s community coordinator.

“We are very excited to partner with Friends in Need and utilize our resources to help collect as much food, and monetary donations possible for Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows.”

They now need the public to help, by donating at local businesses in July.

This initiative has the support of the cities of Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows, the Ridge Meadows Chamber of Commerce, and the Downtown Maple Ridge Business Improvement Association (DMRBIA), in organizing a food drive involving the business community for the last week of July.

“We are excited that the business community is coming together to support this food drive, as it is much needed right now,” said Mary Robson, executive director of the food bank.

“Summer is the quietest month for donations, but the need does not take a holiday.”

She noted there has been an increase of 200 new households registered with the food bank this year so far. Robson said her organization buys in bulk, to get the most out of its resources, but the demand makes it hard to keep inventory. Donations are critical.

Purolator drivers will be dropping off donation boxes on Monday, July 24 to participating businesses, which will ask their customers and clients to bring donations of non-perishable foods during that week. The boxes, full of donations, will be picked up by Purolator on Monday, July 31 and delivered to Friends in Need.

Businesses can participate by filling out a form online.

The DMRBIA has been a regular supporter of Friends in Need Food Bank, and agreed to get involved with the Tackle Hunger campaign.

“We need community support now more than ever,” said Flori Chaykowski, executive director. “When we shout out on shopping and supporting local, this is a huge part of that. Our business community will step up and support these types of organizations when called upon to do so.”

The chamber will also rally its business community members.

“It is deeply concerning to hear that the Friends in Need Food Bank is running out of food,” said chamber executive director Kristi Maier. “Food banks play a critical role in supporting individuals and families facing food insecurity, and it is distressing when their resources become depleted.”

The chamber office will be a drop-off location for anyone who is looking to donate

Cash donations can be made at Canada Helps.