Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows chamber head leaving to follow passion for animal welfare

Executive director Mark Vosper is returning to the BC SPCA to manage crealty investigations

Mark Vosper is leaving the Chamber of Commerce for the BC SPCA. (Special to The News)

The executive director of the Chamber of Commerce serving Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows is leaving to follow his passion for animal welfare.

Mark Vosper, who started in his role with the chamber Sept. 27, 2021, is now the regional manager of cruelty investigations.

“I would like to sincerely thank the Chamber for the last six months working in this awesome community. The Chamber is a great organization, but my passion is more aligned with animal welfare,” said Vosper in an online post.

The opportunity came about a few weeks ago, explained Vosper to The News, when he was asked to consider the position.

His new role will see him managing the animal protection officers in the cruelty department throughout the area from Whistler to Hope.

READ MORE: Two local business associations under new leadership

ALSO: Executive director leaving Ridge Meadows Hospice Society

Vosper, who was branch manager in Vancouver before becoming branch manager in Maple Ridge between 2008-2013, remarked he is very excited about his new position.

“I mean, this is my passion, animal welfare,” he said. “I’m really excited to be going back.”

He was also head of the Ridge Meadows Hospice Society for six years until February 2019.

His last day at the Chamber will be Thursday, April 14.

Vosper will start at the BC SPCA after Easter.

maple ridgePitt Meadows