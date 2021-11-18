Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows Chamber of Commerce extends offer of support to local businesses

Acknowledges effects of flooding on businesses and economy

Chamber of commerce issued a statement on the recent flooding. (The News/files)

The Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows Chamber of Commerce has extended their hand in solidarity with those affected by the flooding in B.C.

In a statement released by the chamber’s president Al Hogarth and executive director Mark Vosper, the chamber expressed their shock and prayers for those affected and offered a helping hand.

“The Ridge Meadows Chamber of Commerce expresses its solidarity and condolences to everyone affected by the ongoing floods, mudslides and damage incurred by the weather of the past days. We extend any help and support we may provide to all Chambers of Commerce across B.C. now, and in the future,” they said.

“We salute and acknowledge the incredible work currently being done by the many hard working people assisting those in need, whether as a first responder, search & rescue, government representative, volunteer, or simply as a person looking out for others in your community.”

The chamber also acknowledged that the effects of this disaster will be both immediate and long term, and assured that the Ridge Meadows Chamber of Commerce is prepared to assist local businesses and economy through a variety of supports and services available with them.

Chamber of commerce issued a statement on the recent flooding. (The News/files)
