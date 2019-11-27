Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows Christmas luncheons a ‘good time’ for seniors

Tickets for the annual Christmas luncheon are sold out in Maple Ridge and only a few remain for the event in Pitt Meadows. (Ridge Meadows Seniors Society/Facebook)

The Ridge Meadows Seniors Society is hosting its annual Christmas luncheons and tickets are nearly sold out.

Coordinators at both the Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge centres said the annual events are always well received.

“It’s just a good social time for people, it’s a really good quality lunch … everybody here is super friendly, so if a newcomer wants to come, there will be people [who] will talk with them and include them,” said Marcia de Vega, facility coordinator at Pitt Meadows.

The Pitt Meadows centre made about 100 tickets available for the Dec. 4 luncheon, and de Vega estimates only five or six tickets remain.

“They love it, they always compliment it,” de Vega said of guests.

The Pitt Meadows luncheon starts at 12:30 p.m. Tickets for the catered turkey dinner are $20 and can be purchased by phone, 604-457-4771.

The afternoon will also include Christmas carols, a 50/50 draw and a Christmas basket raffle.

“A lot of seniors who live alone they wouldn’t have a turkey dinner at home, so this is their chance to have a turkey meal with friends and socialize,” de Vega added.

Guests can also view items for sale by the craft group, along with other outside vendors from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

In Maple Ridge, the luncheon is sold out.

Carmen Tischer, activity coordinator, said people were eager to secure one of the 180 tickets made available.

“Our events usually do sell out, and we didn’t have the opportunity to have a Christmas luncheon last year because we were still closed due to our flood from the big rainstorm in September,” she explained.

“So I think people were pretty anxious to buy their tickets early.”

The Maple Ridge centre (12150 – 224th St.) will host its luncheon on Friday, Dec. 13 at 12:30 p.m.

The afternoon will begin with welcome speeches before guests are invited to enjoy the turkey dinner buffet lunch. Guests will also be treated to door prizes and entertainment, provided by the Silvertones choir.

Meanwhile, the Pitt Meadows centre will be closed at noon on Dec. 24 and Dec. 31. No lunch will be served these days. The centre will be closed on Dec. 25, 26 and Jan. 1.

The Maple Ridge centre will close at 2 p.m. on Dec. 24 and will be closed Dec. 25, 26 and Jan. 1.

