Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows COVID-19 cases sees dramatic increase

COVID-19 cases in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows saw a dramatic increase within a week, going up 215 per cent.

The cities had 64 cases in the week ending Sept. 18 however, by the end of Sept. 25, the cases in the regions went up to 202 cases, according to the latest statistics from B.C. Centre for Disease Control. The cases were trending downwards after reaching 108 in a week in August.

The rise in cases could be partly attributed to the COVID outbreak at the Maple Ridge Christian school, where 32 cases were identified among staff and students on Sept. 24.

READ MORE: COVID outbreak sees 32 cases at Maple Ridge school

Neighbouring cities also have seen substantial increases over the same time frame from Sept. 19 to Sept. 25. Surrey has gone up from 291 cases to 344 cases week over week, Langley has gone up from 185 cases to 199, Abbotsford from 195 to 228. The rest of the Lower Mainland is showing a similar upwards trajectory in case counts, especially taking into account the rising cases possibly due to the Delta variant.

The CDC reports indicate a total of 3,445 cases in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows recorded from January 2020 through August 2021. Actual case totals, including those unreported, could be significantly higher.

The vaccination progress, which had improved since the announcement of the vaccination passport, has slowed in the past couple of weeks. As of Sept. 28, 86 per cent of people aged 12 and over in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows have received their first dose, and 79 per cent have received their second doses.

BC COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness results show that two doses of #COVID19 vaccines provide strong protection, including against the #Delta variant, and prevent about 95% of hospitalizations. Protection is maintained for at least four months. Read more: https://t.co/NzIxHCdt4B pic.twitter.com/GIYpogoox3 — BC Centre for Disease Control (@CDCofBC) September 29, 2021

The vaccination data is encouraging for the 50+ age bracket, with 90 per cent population in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows vaccinated with their first doses and 87 per cent with their second COVID-19 vaccine doses.

ALSO READ: B.C. parents, teachers, unions call on school districts to announce mask mandates