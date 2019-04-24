(THE NEWS/files) School District No. 42 will receive almost $2.5 million from the Ministry of Education for maintaining facility assets.

Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows funding for school upgrades

Money to come from annual facilities grant from Ministry of Education

Roofing and energy efficiency upgrades are two of the biggest expenditures for the local school district after receiving its annual facility grant from the Ministry of Education.

School District No. 42 will receive almost $2.5 million to put towards maintaining facility assets from premature deterioration.

The projects must be undertaken between April 1, 2019 and March 31, 2020.

Westview secondary, Golden Ears elementary and the Arthur Peake Centre will be undergoing roofing work at a total cost of $1,220,000.

Irena Pochop, with the school district, said that Westview will be having part of the school’s roof replaced.

The other two schools will also be undergoing either a partial or full roof replacement.

Energy efficiency upgrades will be done at various schools and that is expected to cost $470,000 total.

Work will include a mix of lighting and heating, ventilation and air conditioning upgrades, said Pochop.

The upgrades fall under the school district’s Strategic Energy Management Plan.

Classroom wall carpet removal will be taking place at various schools, costing the district $100,000, while lino and carpet replacement will cost another $90,000.

Maple Ridge secondary will be getting its track resurfaced for $100,000, as well as an upgrade to lighting controls for $45,000 and general building improvements, $12,000.

Both Edith McDermott elementary and Whonnock elementary will have exteriors painted, costing $38,336.

The Riverside Centre will be getting a $20,000 ventilation upgrade.

Alexander Robinson elementary and Edith McDermott elementary will be getting a fire alarm and PA system upgrades, costing $20,000.

Garibaldi secondary will be getting a plumbing upgrade for $25,000.

That work will take place in Garibaldi secondary’s auto shop area, where Pochop said it was discovered, after district-wide water quality testing, that a number of sinks showed elevated lead levels prior to flushing.

Boiler upgrades and duct cleaning will take place at various schools, costing $60,000, along with hazardous materials assessments, costing $93,000.

There will be $80,000 spent on tech infrastructure and another $22,497 spent on gym floor refinishing.

And some schools will also be getting a coat of paint inside, costing $23,954.

An additional $80,000 will be spent on paving.

The remaining $44,051 is retained by the ministry to continue funding of the Capital Asset Management Services.


mailto:cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Maple Ridge council proceeds with riverfront subdivision
Next story
Canada, international allies butt heads over focus on white supremacism

Just Posted

Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows funding for school upgrades

Money to come from annual facilities grant from Ministry of Education

Maple Ridge council proceeds with riverfront subdivision

Third reading for 26 homes, most in Alouette flood plain.

Maple Ridge actors Dancing at Lughnasa

Play runs until May 11.

Whitecaps’ Dalrymple part of soccer panel in Ridge

High Performance Pathway and Grassroots information session set

ElderDog looking to start ‘pawd’ in Maple Ridge

Non-profit group provides support for seniors and canine companions

VIDEO: ‘Alarm bells’ raised by footage allegedly from B.C. pig farm, SPCA says

PETA released video Wednesday showing dead and injured piglets next to nursing piglets

VIDEO: Driver in bizarre hit-and-run at B.C. car dealership turns herself in

Police believe alcohol was a factor in incident causing estimated $15,000 in damages

Female real estate agents warned of suspicious man in Metro Vancouver

The man requests to see homes alone with the female agent, police say

Can you put your phone down for Mother’s Day?

#DiningMode campaign encourages people to leave the phone alone while eating

Horgan heckled as gas prices sit at record high, could go up more

Premier John Horgan blames refiners, not taxes

SPCA investigating after newborn kittens found in Vancouver dumpster

The kittens were found suffering from hypothermia and dehydration

‘B.C. cannot wait for action’: Top doctor urges province to decriminalize illicit drugs

Dr. Bonnie Henry says current approach in ‘war on drugs’ has criminalized and stigmatized drug users

VIDEO: Surrey stabbing leaves man with ‘potentially life altering injuries’

Police believe an altercation between two people led to the incident, in the 13700-block of 97A Ave.

VIDEO: Surrey RCMP investigating after ‘sudden death’ of man found with critical injuries

Police say a man is dead after being found laying on the ground in the 13300-block of 114th Avenue

Most Read