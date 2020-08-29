Map shows COVID-19 cases by local health areas. (Special to The News)

Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows had 96 cases of COVID-19

‘We take the guidance and follow good practices here’ says Mayor

It appears residents of Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows are following safe practices in the pandemic.

There have been 96 cases of COVID-19 in the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows area according to recently released case maps.

They show Surrey (521) and Abbotosford (454) as the cities with the most cases among the Greater Vancouver local health areas. There were 5,372 cases in the province as of Friday morning, and 204 deaths.

Vancouver has 202 cases, Langley 138, Tri-Cities 178, Burnaby 155, Delta 62, South Surrey 64, Richmond 103 and North Vancouver 205.

“The takeaway for me is that we take the guidance and follow good practices here,” said Maple Ridge Mayor Mike Morden.

“We’ve all got to do our part.”

He said city hall has followed the advice of experts, including provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.

It has also provided activities for residents that observe social distancing and other safe practices, such as drive-in movies at the Golden Ears Winter Club parking lot, and pop-up recreation in the park.

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil is our featured flick for tomorrow's Drive-In Movie Happening on August 29 at 9:00 PM in…

Posted by City of Maple Ridge on Friday, August 28, 2020

“We’re very cognizant that people were penned up in their homes,” said Morden.

He encourages people to take part in the city activities, and shop local.

“Be mindful of where people are, and conduct yourself with kindness and consideration,” he said, adding the pandemic is “going to be with us.”

“Canada, by and large, has done a pretty great job in this.”

Morden sees the community as embracing guidance from health care professionals.

Businesses have largely followed protocols, and examples are grocery stores, including Walmart and the Real Canadian Superstores, recently announced they will require all customers to wear a mask while shopping.

He has chaired council meeting online, and while the virtual meetings have been able to continue the city’s business, the mayor believes some conversations are best in person.

“There is no substitute for the face to face.”

Council will hold its committee of the whole meeting on Sept. 1 in chambers at City Hall, with social distancing and virtual tools for public participation.

 


ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusHealthmaple ridgePitt Meadows

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Breastfeeding during the pandemic: what we know and don’t know
Next story
Several sent to hospital after night-time crash on Golden Ears Bridge

Just Posted

Several sent to hospital after night-time crash on Golden Ears Bridge

Traffic was shut down in both directions for a time, after an accident at the south end onramp

Family calling for answers more than a year after police-involved shooting death in Maple Ridge

Siblings hold press conference in Coquitlam Friday to address their concerns

Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows had 96 cases of COVID-19

‘We take the guidance and follow good practices here’ says Mayor

Unofficial holidays: here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Aug. 30 to Sept. 5

Ginger Cat Appreciation Day, Bison Ten Yell Day, and Slinky Day all coming up this week

10 reasons why Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows should shop local

Chamber touts benefits of spending with local stores, shops, and eateries

B.C.’s COVID-19 case count jumps to a record 124 on Friday

Province now up to 974 active coronavirus infections

Army aircraft crashes off California, killing 2 soldiers

The aircraft crashed during a routine training exercise

Man shot by police in Wisconsin no longer handcuffed to hospital bed

Jacob Blake was shot seven times in the back on Sunday

Breastfeeding during the pandemic: what we know and don’t know

There’s still little research to show if breastmilk transmits COVID-19

‘It’s all the worst things rolled into one’: B.C. woman advocates for awareness, funds for Huntington’s disease

The virtual BC Walk for Huntington Disease is set for Sept. 13.

NHL playoffs return after 2-day break for protests

Games were postponed due to protest racial injustice

WestJet says refusal to wear a mask could mean travel ban for a year

The policy will be applicable to all WestJet flights as well its budget subsidiary Swoop

WestJet starts sharing passenger information for COVID-19

B.C. again intervenes in federal jurisdiction to contain virus

TikTok celebrities criminally charged after LA house parties

Bryce Hall and Blake Gray are facing criminal charges

Most Read