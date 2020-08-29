Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows had 96 cases of COVID-19

‘We take the guidance and follow good practices here’ says Mayor

Map shows COVID-19 cases by local health areas. (Special to The News)

It appears residents of Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows are following safe practices in the pandemic.

There have been 96 cases of COVID-19 in the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows area according to recently released case maps.

They show Surrey (521) and Abbotosford (454) as the cities with the most cases among the Greater Vancouver local health areas. There were 5,372 cases in the province as of Friday morning, and 204 deaths.

Vancouver has 202 cases, Langley 138, Tri-Cities 178, Burnaby 155, Delta 62, South Surrey 64, Richmond 103 and North Vancouver 205.

“The takeaway for me is that we take the guidance and follow good practices here,” said Maple Ridge Mayor Mike Morden.

“We’ve all got to do our part.”

He said city hall has followed the advice of experts, including provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.

It has also provided activities for residents that observe social distancing and other safe practices, such as drive-in movies at the Golden Ears Winter Club parking lot, and pop-up recreation in the park.

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil is our featured flick for tomorrow's Drive-In Movie Happening on August 29 at 9:00 PM in… Posted by City of Maple Ridge on Friday, August 28, 2020

“We’re very cognizant that people were penned up in their homes,” said Morden.

He encourages people to take part in the city activities, and shop local.

“Be mindful of where people are, and conduct yourself with kindness and consideration,” he said, adding the pandemic is “going to be with us.”

“Canada, by and large, has done a pretty great job in this.”

Morden sees the community as embracing guidance from health care professionals.

Businesses have largely followed protocols, and examples are grocery stores, including Walmart and the Real Canadian Superstores, recently announced they will require all customers to wear a mask while shopping.

He has chaired council meeting online, and while the virtual meetings have been able to continue the city’s business, the mayor believes some conversations are best in person.

“There is no substitute for the face to face.”

Council will hold its committee of the whole meeting on Sept. 1 in chambers at City Hall, with social distancing and virtual tools for public participation.



