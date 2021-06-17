Maple Ridge/Pitt Meadows had increase in COVID-19 cases

The BC Centre for Disease Control map shows the geographic distribution of COVID-19 cases for the week ending June 12.

The latest COVID maps show a slight increase in cases in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows over the past week.

The case counts in the local health area rose to 50 cases for the week ending June 12, compared with 44 on the week ending June 5. The BC Centre for Disease Control releases a map showing the geographic distribution of COVID-19 each week.

Every other Greater Vancouver health area showed a decrease in cases. Notably, neighbouring Surrey dropped from 263 to 172 cases over the week, and Abbotsford from 115 to 73 cases. Both cities have been hard hit by the pandemic.

READ ALSO: Vaccines, low COVID case counts increase Father’s Day hope, but risk is still there

READ ALSO: No cohorts as B.C. schools expected to return to ‘near normal’ this fall

The worst week of the pandemic saw 231 cases in Maple Ridge/Pitt Meadows in the week of March 28-April 3, and the case counts have been on a downward trend since.

Province-wide, there were 113 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, as case counts continue to fall, say public health officials. The vaccination rate passed 76 per cent on Wednesday.