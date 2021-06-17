The BC Centre for Disease Control map shows the geographic distribution of COVID-19 cases for the week ending June 12.

The BC Centre for Disease Control map shows the geographic distribution of COVID-19 cases for the week ending June 12.

Maple Ridge/Pitt Meadows had increase in COVID-19 cases

BCCDC map shows case counts dropping across Greater Vancouver

The latest COVID maps show a slight increase in cases in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows over the past week.

The case counts in the local health area rose to 50 cases for the week ending June 12, compared with 44 on the week ending June 5. The BC Centre for Disease Control releases a map showing the geographic distribution of COVID-19 each week.

Every other Greater Vancouver health area showed a decrease in cases. Notably, neighbouring Surrey dropped from 263 to 172 cases over the week, and Abbotsford from 115 to 73 cases. Both cities have been hard hit by the pandemic.

READ ALSO: Vaccines, low COVID case counts increase Father’s Day hope, but risk is still there

READ ALSO: No cohorts as B.C. schools expected to return to ‘near normal’ this fall

The worst week of the pandemic saw 231 cases in Maple Ridge/Pitt Meadows in the week of March 28-April 3, and the case counts have been on a downward trend since.

Province-wide, there were 113 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, as case counts continue to fall, say public health officials. The vaccination rate passed 76 per cent on Wednesday.

Have a story tip? Email: ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirusmaple ridgePitt Meadows

Previous story
B.C. casino workers laid off during pandemic launch class-action lawsuit
Next story
B.C. ranks among highest in world in COVID vaccine 1st-dose shots: health officials

Just Posted

Ridge Meadows RCMP gather on Patrick Road north of McDonald Road in Pitt Meadows Thursday. (Colleen Flanagan - The News)
VIDEO: Sudden death leads to large police presence in Pitt Meadows

RCMP, ambulance and a police helicopter circled a property at Patrick Road and McDonald Road

The BC Centre for Disease Control map shows the geographic distribution of COVID-19 cases for the week ending June 12.
Maple Ridge/Pitt Meadows had increase in COVID-19 cases

BCCDC map shows case counts dropping across Greater Vancouver

Police still searching for suspects in stabbing at Golden Ears Provincial Park. (The News files)
Ridge Meadows RCMP searching for five men involved in stabbing at Golden Ears

The men fled the park in a black sedan

Random facts is the theme of the next trivia night for the Maple Ridge Community Foundation. (Maple Ridge Community Foundation/Facebook)
Raise money for Maple Ridge with random facts

The Maple Ridge Community Foundation is holding their 17th Trivia Night on June 24

Ridge Meadows RCMP held a torch run event at MRSS to support Special Olympics. (Facebook/Special to The News)
Ridge Meadows RCMP hold Special Olympics Torch Run

Officers joined by two Special Olympians for annual fundraiser

People line up to get their COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre, Thursday, June 10, 2021 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Vaccines, low COVID case counts increase Father’s Day hope, but risk is still there

Expert says people will have to do their own risk calculus before popping in on Papa

B.C. Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth and Attorney General David Eby attend opening of the first government-run B.C. Cannabis Store, Kamloops, Oct. 19, 2018. (B.C. government)
B.C. government to allow home cannabis delivery starting July 15

Added convenience expected to persuade buyers to ‘go legal’

The first suspension bridge is the tallest in Canada, with a second suspension bridge just below it. The two are connected by a trail that’s just over 1 km. (Claire Palmer photo)
PHOTOS: The highest suspension bridges in Canada just opened in B.C.

The Skybridge in Golden allows visitors to take in views standing at 130 and 80 metres

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

B.C. Premier John Horgan leaves his office for a news conference in the legislature rose garden, June 3, 2020. (B.C. government photo)
B.C. premier roasted for office budget, taxing COVID-19 benefits

Youth addiction law that triggered election hasn’t appeared

A vial containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is shown at a vaccination site in Marcq en Baroeul, outside Lille, northern France, Saturday, March 20, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Michel Spingler
mRNA vaccines ‘preferred’ for all Canadians, including as 2nd dose after AstraZeneca: NACI

New recommendations prioritizes Pfizer, Moderna in almost all cases

Homicide investigators say the disappearance of a 33-year-old Burnaby man is linked to ongoing gang warfare in the Lower Mainland. (IHIT)
Disappearance of Burnaby man no accident, foul play suspected: IHIT

Parminder Paul Rai, 33, is known to police for his connection to drug and gang activity, says Sgt. Frank Jang

Stock photo by LEEROY Agency from Pixabay
Drop-in vaccination clinics slated for construction workers in Lower Mainland

Sites in Abbosford, Burnaby and Vancouver holding no-appointment clinics in June and July

Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum speaks at a press conference in August 2019 about provincial government approval of the city’s change to a municipal force, joined by councillors (from left) Mandeep Nagra, Allison Patton and Doug Elford. Members of the National Police Federation claim there is still no transition plan in place although Surrey RCMP’s contract with the city is due to end March 31.(File photo)
Elections BC approves petition application for referendum on Surrey policing transition

Application was filed under Recall and Initiative Act by the widow of a Surrey murder victim

Most Read