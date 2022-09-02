The proposed new federal riding of Pitt Meadows-Fort Langley. (Special to The News)

The proposed new federal riding of Pitt Meadows-Fort Langley. (Special to The News)

Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows invited to ‘Have your say’ about proposed new ridings

‘Dog’s breakfast’ federal riding of Pitt Meadows-Fort Langley has been slammed

Those who want to speak out about the proposed new federal riding that takes in parts of five municipalities, including Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows, are being invited to have their say.

The proposed Pitt Meadows-Fort Langley riding has drawn the ire of local politicians, because it takes in five different muncipalities, and will be difficult for a member of parliament to properly represent.

Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge MP Marc Dalton called the riding “a dog’s breakfast,” and noted the two cities he represents now have traditionally been united by shared services and associations.

Maple Ridge Mayor Mike Morden called the proposed new riding a “horrendous piece of work,” and the council is officially opposing it.

“It makes no sense, practically or geographically,” said Pitt Meadows Mayor Bill Dingwall. “The connection is east-west, not north-south.”

And there have been similar commentts from politicians south of the Fraser River.

The Pitt-Fort Langley riding would stretch from 224th Street in Maple Ridge, through Pitt Meadows, and take in much of Port Coquitlam to the west, including almost all of the Mary Hill Bypass.

On the south side of the Fraser River, this riding would be bordered by 276th Street in the east, to 168th Street in the west, taking in all areas north of Highway 1. The area would include the Langley neighbourhoods of Walnut Grove, Fort Langley, and rural Glen Valley, along with a sliver of northwestern Surrey, and Barnston Island in the Fraser River.

Public feedback is being invited until Oct. 3. There will also be 27 public hearings, in person and virtual, to get feedback. They will be across the province, and one in Pitt Meadows is scheduled for the Meadow Gardens Golf Club (9675 Meadow Gardens Way) on Sept. 21 at 7 p.m.

There are more across the region, and a complete list is available online at redecoupage-redistribution-2022.ca.

On the same page, there is a public participation tag that invites comments.

City Hall

