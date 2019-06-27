Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows launch review of RCMP service

Supt. Jennifer Hyland is the officer in charge of the Ridge Meadows RCMP detachment. (THE NEWS/files)

Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows are launching a joint review of RCMP services in the two cities.

Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows have seen tremendous growth over the last decade or more, resulting in new challenges in the way the Ridge Meadows RCMP Detachment delivers services to each community, according to releases from both municipalities.

They further state that the RCMP, as a national police force, has access to technologies and evidence-based best practices developed in both cities and in communities across the country, to address the scope and context of new challenges they deal with daily.

One of the most important roles of local government is public safety, both say.

According to both, they will work with the RCMP on a policing service review, looking at how resources can be deployed to enhance responsiveness to citizens in both communities.

“The City of Maple Ridge is a fast growing city that is currently dealing with the impacts of complex urban problems that are affecting local government in every city in the region. This service review will allow us to work with the RCMP to understand what’s happening here in our community and ensure that our public safety delivery meets the needs of our citizens and businesses,” said Maple Ridge Mayor Mike Morden.

“We look forward to working together with the RCMP leadership team to develop a dynamic responsive policing model that serves us all now and for our future.”

Pitt Meadows Mayor Dill Dingwall was formerly the officer in charge of the Ridge Meadows RCMP detachment.

“I fully understand the pressures, as well as changing complexities and challenges on our RCMP to address community expectations and within the broader context of the criminal justice system. This review is an opportunity for Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows and the RCMP to collaborate and explore new opportunities to enhance public safety in our region to keep pace and address the changing environment, emerging challenges and population growth in the decades to come,” he added.

“The RCMP has the full support of our council and we recognize and appreciate the dedication, commitment and sacrifices made every day to protect both communities. We look forward to the collaboration, discussions and outcomes that will enhance public safety and public confidence.”

RCMP Supt. Jennifer Hyland, the current officer in charge of the Ridge Meadows detachment, said the review is an initiative by the City of Maple Ridge and the City of Pitt Meadows.

It is an opportunity for the RCMP to work collaboratively as a partner to ensure that the Ridge Meadows detachment resources and deployment model is responsive to ever-evolving community needs, she added.

“Our detachment is always looking for ways to improve the effectiveness and efficiency of policing and this type of review is one tool that the RCMP and its city partners can use to help us attain that objective.”

Details and progress on the service review will be shared through each agencies media channels as it becomes available in coming weeks.



