It was the first time the formation team flew over the Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows Remembrance Day ceremonies. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News earns second-place national award

Colleen Flanagan flew with Fraser Blues over Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows Remembrance Day ceremonies.

Colleen Flanagan, a multi-media journalist with the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News, earned second place for best photo essay in the Canadian Community Newspaper Awards.

Flanagan flew with the Fraser Blues and captured Remembrance Day ceremonies in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows this past November.

Her award came in the over-12,5000 circulation class, the largest of three.

SEE ARTICLE: Clear skies for Fraser Blues Remembrance Day flyby.

The Canadian Community Newspaper Awards celebrate the best in community publishing from across the country. Newspapers of similar circulation size compete against each other and are judged by a panel of industry experts. With a diverse array of awards categories covering editorial, photography and multimedia, the Canadian Community Newspaper Awards offer learning opportunities for publications of all sizes.

News Media Canada is the voice of the print and digital media industry in Canada. Created in late 2016 as a product of the agreement by its members to merge the Canadian Newspaper Association and the Canadian Community Newspaper Association, News Media Canada represents over 800 trusted titles in every province and territory.

 


