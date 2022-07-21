Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows ready for the next extreme heat emergency

Irelyn runs through rings of spraying water at the spray park at Albion on a hot July 21 day. (Neil Corbett/The News)

Extreme heat was the culprit in 595 deaths between June 25 and July 1 of 2021, as temperatures soared to record heights. This summer, extreme heat preparedness is now an issue that both the cities of Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows are addressing.

Maple Ridge follows the guidelines outlined in the provincial Heat Alert and Response System (BC-HARS).

A heat warning will be issued for the Southwest inland when two or more consecutive days of daytime maximum temperatures are expected to reach 33°C or warmer and night time minimum temperatures are expected to stay at 17°C or warmer.

An extreme heat alert will be issued when the heat warning criteria have been met and forecast indicates daily highs will substantively increase day-over-day for three or more consecutive days.

“In the event of an extreme heat event, the city’s Emergency Operations team will be activated and there will be a coordinated response by the Maple Ridge Fire Department, Maple Ridge RCMP, Maple Ridge’s Bylaws and CSOs as well as front line staff in Parks and Operations consistent with the BC-HARS guidelines,” said Fred Armstrong, the city manager of corporate communications.

“We will coordinate with agencies working with street populations and seniors to ensure that we are able to direct people to the services that they need to stay safe during the heat event.”

He noted that messaging would be sent using the city’s new Voyent Alert! notification system, as well as the city website, social media and via media releases to the local and regional media. The response will escalate as required to meet the projected forecast from Environment Canada.

“It is critical that people take the time to think about how they will deal with their personal circumstances during a heat event,” said Armstrong.

”We often think of being prepared for an emergency as having a grab and go kit for a fire or earthquake, however, as we have seen, it is important to assess your family’s risk for all emergencies, including an extreme heat event. Here in B.C. we are less prepared than we should be for extreme weather, either high heat or very cold weather. There are steps that an individual and family can take to mitigate the risks.”

The city also offers important information on preparedness on its website at Mapleridge.ca.

The City of Pitt Meadows’ emergency support Services (ESS) is prepared to ensure residents are safe and comfortable in the event of an Extreme Heat Emergency.

The criteria for Fraser Health Authority to declare an Extreme Heat Emergency is temperatures over 29 degrees with the forecast indicating daily highs that will substantively increase day over day for 3 or more consecutive days.

In the event of an ESS Activation for emergency weather events, information will be posted to the city website and social media, including the Emergency Alerts section and Notices.

Residents may also receive emergency alerts via smartphone from the Government of BC.

The city will operate cooling centres at various locations throughout the community, which may include recreation centres, public buildings, libraries, arena or shopping centers. Information about cooling centres will be posted to the city’s website and social media channels.

The city advises residents to assess their homes and evaluate whether they can safely stay in your home during an Extreme Heat Emergency. Create a plan to check in on vulnerable friends, family, and neighbours. Determine your home’s coolest rooms and consider modifications to support staying in that area during a heat event. Identify places in your community where you can visit to stay cool, including libraries, malls, recreation centres, movie theatres, and shaded outdoor spaces. Don’t forget to consider your pets in all emergency planning.

During an extreme heat emergency:

• Seek cooler spaces like malls, libraries, recreation centres with air conditioning

• Take a cool shower or place feet in buckets of cold water

• Wear a wet shirt or apply a damp towel to skin, especially the neck area

• Drink plenty of water and other liquids

• Wear loose fitting, light-coloured clothing and hats, and avoid strenuous activities

• Do not rely on fans as your primary cooling method, they cannot effectively reduce body temperatures

• Monitor indoor temperature and check in on susceptible individuals

• Watch for signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke

B.C. is not currently anticipating an extreme heat emergency.