Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows residents can have a say about post secondary

Surveys and engagement events will assess need for higher education

There is no post secondary institution in Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows. (Pixabay)

Work is happening that could result in post-secondary education to serve Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows grads locally.

Students, parents, area residents and employers are being invited to participate in surveys and engagement events as part of a study assessing the need for post-secondary education and training in the cities.

The Ridge-Meadows Post-Secondary Education and Training Needs Assessment project wants community participation to evaluate access to post-secondary education for the region, and the current and projected need for post-secondary education and training for area residents and employers.

Maple Ridge Mayor Dan Ruimy said the politicians with the Better Maple Ridge election organization heard about the demand for more education from people during the election campaign.

“On the doorstep we heard post secondary eduation is very important, and it’s something we said we would push for,” said Ruimy.

He urges people to get involved, offer their feedback, and help make a strong case to the province.

“Get involved. Have a say – it will help,” said Ruimy.

Opportunities for participation include:

• An online survey of 7,600 randomly-selected households across the region, who received a postcard inviting their participation. Residents are encouraged to check their mail for the invitation and a chance to win prizes.

• Residents, businesses and employers who do not receive an invitation to participate in the random survey can still have their say online at forms.osier.ca/s3/community

• Surveys and online engagement events for students in Grades 10-12, parents of secondary students and secondary school employees – with details to be distributed through School District 42.

• Online and in-person engagement events for residents and employers in April 2023. Event schedules will be advertised soon.

Four post-secondary institutions are working together on the assessment, including Kwantlen Polytechnic University, Douglas College, the Justice Institute of British Columbia, and the University of the Fraser Valley.

The assessment was announced last spring, with an acknowledgement that the Ridge Meadows area is one of the fastest growing communities in the region.

The project is funded through a $250,000 grant from the Ministry of Post-Secondary Education and Future Skills. The assessment was scheduled to be completed in the spring of 2023.

The assessment will look at which institutions current students from the area are attending, barriers to accessing post-secondary in the region, employer needs for education and training, and more.