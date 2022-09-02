Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows residents honoured for contributions

There were 63 people honoured when Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge MP Marc Dalton hosted a special recognition ceremony to honour recipients of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Awards.

“The Platinum Jubilee Awards are an opportunity to recognize people who have left a positive mark on our communities,” said Dalton. “Some recipients are well-known and others not so much, but the service and contribution of all of them are greatly appreciated.”

Award recipients have made contributions to the lives of others and to the communities of Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge in a number of different fields, including community service, business, arts and culture, sports, education, and volunteerism.

“I want to thank everyone who attended the ceremony, all of those who put forth nominations, and a thank you especially to the recipients who have gone over and above to make a difference in the lives of others,” said Dalton. ”It was a special day to honour and thank many of those who have and will continue to strengthen and brighten our community.”

Award recipients:

Vahe Andonian, Ron Antelak, Cheryl Ashlie, Lorraine Bates, Daryl Bennett, Ineke Boekhorst ,Tom Bowen, Rajinder Chhina, Gay Conn, Ena d’Ambrumenil, Ernie Daykin, Liliana De Anda Knorr, Chris Del Piero, Antoinetta DeWit, Kyle Dion, Eileen Dwillies, Carolina Echeverri, Cameron Esau, Jim Findlay, Maureen Floris, Deddy Geese, Malvin Harding, Audrey Hatch, Michael Dean Hayes, Dennis Heminger, Parker Kaumi, Jon Kingsbury, Vicki Kipps, Christopher A.J. Koenig, Maria Kovacs, Simon David Lamb, Gary Lycan, Ian Mackay, Arlene Major, Biju Mathew, Brody McDearmid, Thomas F. Middelveen, Guy Miller, Don Mitchell, Annette Morgan, Kody Christopher Murray, Myrna Norman, Kris Ong, Ian Javier Park, Eric T. Phillips, Pamela Jane Piddocke, Nell Plotnikoff, Mary Robson, John Bernard Roche, Lisa Shepherd, Peter Short, Terri Smith, Sherard Soparkar, Chris Spouler, Doug Stanger, Caroline Steeves, James Lee Taylor, Heather Treleaven, Karen Wakita, Billy Weslowski, and Bernadette Woods.

