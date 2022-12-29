Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows school board appointed to committees

SD42 school board trustees have been appointed committees for the upcoming new year.

Elaine Yamamoto, Kim Dumore, Mike Murray, Pascale Shaw and Gabe Liosis, who represent Maple Ridge on the board – and Kathleen Sullivan and Hudson Campbell who represent Pitt Meadows – were given their appointments just before schools let out for the holidays.

For Committees of the Board there are three standing Committee of the Whole – budget, finance, and facilities planning – that will be taken on by all trustees.

Liosis, Dumore, and Yamamoto will alternate for policy development.

The Education Advisory Committee will be alternatively taken on by Shaw, Campbell, and Murray. Aboriginal education will be alternated by Sullivan, Yamamoto, and Shaw.

Yamamoto explained that for the Contract Representation category, trustees participate in staff-led committees for collective bargaining with the Maple Ridge Teachers Association and CUPE – or employment contract review and update with principals, vice principals, and exempt staff. Here, Sullivan has been appointed to principals and vice principals; Yamamoto has been appointed to the Maple Ridge Teachers Association including bargaining; Murray will be doing CUPE including bargaining; and Shaw has been appointed to those who are exempt, or non-unionized.

“Every year the Board Chairperson discusses potential committee appointments with all trustees interested in representing the board on internal or community committees,” explained school board chair Yamamoto.

“We are fortunate to have seven diverse and committed people on our Board, so chatting with each trustee to pin down committee appointments was a pleasure.”

READ ALSO: New school board chair and vice chair for Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Other representation includes:

• Student Voice, all trustees rotating

• District Parent Advisory Council, all trustees rotating

• BC School Trustees Association, BCSTA, Provincial Council, Murray and Liosis, alternating

• BC Public School Employer’s Association, BCPSEA, Yamamoto

• Municipal Advisory Committee on Accessibility and Inclusiveness, Campbell and Sullivan, alternating

• Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows Arts Council, Shaw and Campbell, alternating

• Ridge Meadows Education Foundation, Murray and Sullivan, alternating

ALSO RELATED: SD42 superintendent welcomes opportunity for post-secondary facility

• Social Policy Advisory Committee, Liosis and Dumore, alternating

• Transportation Advisory Committee, Liosis and Yamamoto, alternating

• Youth Planning Table, Campbell and Dumore, alternating

• Culture Collective Network, Dumore and Yamamoto, alternating

• Ridge Meadows Overdose Community Action Team, Dumore and Shaw, alternating

• English Language Learners Consortium, Yamamoto and Sullivan, alternating

• Parks, Recreation and Culture Advisory Committee, Murray and Sullivan, alternating

• City of Pitt Meadows Community Support Select Committee, Sullivan and Campbell, alternating

Appointments will end November 2023.

maple ridgePitt Meadows