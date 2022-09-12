Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows School District ready to act if wildfire smoke affects students, staff

Students may have to take their breaks inside

Golden Ears Mountain can hardly be seen through the haze of the wildfire smoke covering the Fraser Valley. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)

Extra cautions are being taken by the Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows School District due to the air quality advisory issued across the Fraser Valley.

The district advised that they are continuously monitoring the situation and are ready to take any necessary steps to ensure health learning environments for both student and staff.

Depending on the health index measure steps may include: closing exterior doors and windows while using filtered ventilation systems; postponing or reducing strenuous outdoor activities; and allowing students more sensitive to smoke to stay indoors during recess and lunch breaks. Or even having all students stay indoors during break times.

Metro Vancouver issued an air quality advisory on Saturday, Sept. 10 for the region because of the high concentrations of fine particulate matter in the air.

Wildfires burning southeast of Chilliwack and Hope, including two fires near Manning park, and one in the Flood Falls Trail area n Hope were producing the most smoke in the area.

The agency advised residents to reduce or postpone outdoor physical activity while concentrations remain high or if breathing feels uncomfortable.

Fraser Health advised that poor air quality due to wildfires can greatly affect people with chronic conditions such as asthma, heart disease or diabetes, as well as pregnant women, infants, young children and the elderly and that medical attention should be sought immediately if someone is experiencing symptoms of shortness of breath, severe cough, dizziness, chest pain or heart palpitations due to smoky conditions.

For more information on current air quality go to www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/environment/air-land-water/air.

