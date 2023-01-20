School District 42 superintendent Harry Dhillon warned parents and staff that a rise in phishing scams may be coming as a result of the Jan. 17 data leak. (The News)

School District 42 superintendent Harry Dhillon warned parents and staff that a rise in phishing scams may be coming as a result of the Jan. 17 data leak. (The News)

Maple Ridge – Pitt Meadows School District suffers massive data breach

Nearly 20,000 student and staff records were shared online after Tuesday data leak

Nearly 20,000 personal records have been leaked online after Maple Ridge – Pitt Meadows School District 42 suffered a data breach on Tuesday afternoon.

Harry Dhillon, superintendent of schools, announced that information containing first and last names, school/department, district emails, and student grades were accessed for 19,126 records, which they assume affects both students and staff.

“The information that has been publicly disclosed, while concerning, was confined to easily attainable information with limited use,” said Dhillon. “The sensitivity of this information is considered low. At this time, we have no evidence that critical information was disclosed.”

All of the data that has been shared is information that both students and staff can access internally, but the district warns that outside parties could use it to target people with phishing attacks.

“If your child uses their district email account, we recommend they be extra vigilant with any emails that request personal information, including passwords,” cautioned Dhillon.

RELATED: Labour shortage prompts first Lower Mainland school district to hire uncertified teachers

After an initial review of the data breach, school staff found no suspicious activity in the system logs.

With the cause of the breach still unknown, the district continues to investigate how it happened.

“I want to assure you we take our responsibility to safeguard the personal information of our students and staff extremely seriously,” said Dhillon.

“As per district protocol, we will be informing the Office of the Information and Privacy Commissioner for B.C. about this disclosure and will take all necessary steps to prevent to the best extent possible a similar incident from occurring in the future.”

RELATED: More kids missing school in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Have a story tip? Email: brandon.tucker@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Access to Informationhackersmaple ridgePitt MeadowsSchool District

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Sign denying status cards as ‘suitable’ ID at Port Hardy liquor store sparks uproar
Next story
Protests move into Peru’s capital, met by tear gas and smoke

Just Posted

(L-R) Rick Legrand, Sean Gosse, Adam Eason, Tony Max, and Marcel Channon make up Roadside Attraction, which is playing the MRSS dry grad fundraiser on Jan. 21. (Roadside Attraction/Special to The News)
Drinks will flow at Maple Ridge Secondary’s dry grad fundraiser

Krysta Taylor, parts and accessories manager with GA Checkpoint Motorsports, right, talks with Brady Yardley, 16, a Grade 11 student at Samuel Robertson Technical, who was at the trades show with his father Curtis Yardley. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
VIDEO: Hundreds attend a skilled trades information night in Maple Ridge

The Maple Ridge - Pitt Meadows School District suffered a massive data leak on Jan. 17 that affected 19,126 personal records. (Brandon Tucker/The News)
Maple Ridge – Pitt Meadows School District suffers massive data breach

Jenn Hopcott, owner and manager of operations for Hopcott Farms, said the annual donation drive on Jan. 15 was a massive success. (Hopcott Farms/Special to The News)
Hopcott Farms doubles donations in this year’s clothing drive