Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows School District wants input on proposed future school calendars

The Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows School Board is looking for feedback to proposed future school calendars for the next three years.

Calendars for the 2023-2024 school year, 2024-2025 school year, and 2025-2026 school year have been posted to the SD42 website for review including distributed learning and a separate calendar for Kanaka Creek Elementary which runs all year round.

They were first presented to the Board of Education at the February 15, 2023, public meeting.

The 2023-2024 school year calendar will see: a two-week winter break from Monday, Dec. 25, 2023 to Friday, Jan. 5, 2024; a two week spring break from Monday, March 18 to Thursday, March 28; and Tuesday, June 25, 2024, as the last instructions day for students before the summer break.

For Kanaka Creek Elementary the winter break will run from Monday, Dec. 11, 2023 to Friday, Jan. 5, 2024; spring break from Tuesday, April 2 to Friday, April 26; and Wednesday, July 24, 2024, as the last day of instruction before summer break.

In the 2024-2025 school year: winter break will run from Monday, Dec. 23, 2024, to Friday, Jan. 3, 2025; March break from Monday, March 17, 2025, to Friday, March 28, 2025; and Wednesday, June 25, 2025 the last day of school before summer break.

Kanaka Creek Elementary will have winter break from Monday, Dec. 9, 2024, to Friday, Jan. 3, 2025; spring break from Monday, March 31 to Friday, April 25, 2025; and the last day of school before summer break on Tuesday, July 22, 2025.

In 2025-2026 winter break is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 22, 2025, to Friday, Jan. 2, 2026; spring break from Monday, March 16, 2026, to Friday, March 27, 2026; and Wednesday, June 24, 2026, as the last instructional day for students before the summer.

For Kanaka Creek Elementary, the 2025-2026 winter break will be from Monday, Dec. 8, 2025, to Friday, Jan. 2, 2026; spring break from Monday March 30 to Friday, April 24, 2026; and Tuesday, July 21, 2026, as the last day before summer.

An online survey is now open to the public for feedback on the proposed calendars.

The survey will be open until 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 18 at surveymonkey.com/r/proposed-calendars.

To review the proposed calendars go to sd42.ca/proposed-district-calendars/.

All feedback will be reviewed by senior staff for possible revisions once public consultation has ended and the proposed calendars will then be submitted to the Board of Education for approval at the Wednesday, April 12 public board meeting.