Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows schools closed to honour the late Queen Elizabeth II

The superintendent of School District 42 is reminding parents that schools will be closed this coming Monday.

Harry Dhillon referenced the announcement made by the federal government on Tuesday, Sept. 13, for a holiday to allow Canadians to mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II – with the province confirming later in the afternoon that kindergarten to Grade 12 schools, public post-secondary institutions, and most Crown corporations will be closed on the day.

Meadowridge School will also be closed on Monday.

Premier John Horgan advised provincial public-sector employers to honour the day, “in recognition of the obligations around federal holidays in the vast majority of provincial collective agreements.”

“We encourage private-sector employers to find a way to recognize or reflect on the day in a way that is appropriate for their employees,” he said, adding that the day will be a national one to reflect on the life of, “Canada’s Queen and the longest-serving monarch in British history.”

Dhillon noted that as a result, Maple Ridge – Pitt Meadows School District schools and school district offices will be closed on Monday, Sept. 19.

