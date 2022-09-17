There will be no school on Monday, Sept. 19. (The News files)

There will be no school on Monday, Sept. 19. (The News files)

Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows schools closed to honour the late Queen Elizabeth II

Schools will be closed across the province

The superintendent of School District 42 is reminding parents that schools will be closed this coming Monday.

Harry Dhillon referenced the announcement made by the federal government on Tuesday, Sept. 13, for a holiday to allow Canadians to mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II – with the province confirming later in the afternoon that kindergarten to Grade 12 schools, public post-secondary institutions, and most Crown corporations will be closed on the day.

Meadowridge School will also be closed on Monday.

Premier John Horgan advised provincial public-sector employers to honour the day, “in recognition of the obligations around federal holidays in the vast majority of provincial collective agreements.”

“We encourage private-sector employers to find a way to recognize or reflect on the day in a way that is appropriate for their employees,” he said, adding that the day will be a national one to reflect on the life of, “Canada’s Queen and the longest-serving monarch in British history.”

Dhillon noted that as a result, Maple Ridge – Pitt Meadows School District schools and school district offices will be closed on Monday, Sept. 19.

READ MORE: Queen Elizabeth II, longest-reigning monarch in British history, dies at 96

ALSO: ‘A stalwart’: World mourns Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II

Have a story tip? Email: cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

maple ridgePitt Meadows

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Book ban efforts surging in 2022, US library association says
Next story
Downtown bakery owner running for Maple Ridge council

Just Posted

Rebecca Stiles (Special to The News)
Downtown bakery owner running for Maple Ridge council

There will be no school on Monday, Sept. 19. (The News files)
Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows schools closed to honour the late Queen Elizabeth II

Peter Dinklage and Haley Bennett stared in Cyrano, an adaptation of the 1897 French play Cyrano de Bergerac. (Contributed)
PAINFUL TRUTH: End of the flood of sequels in sight?

Author and journalist Gwynne Dyer is speaking about climate change at the Maple Ridge Public Library. (Cirone-Musi/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge library will host free lecture about climate change solutions