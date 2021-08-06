Maple Ridge/Pitt Meadows sees 24 COVID-19 cases for week ending July 31

COVID-19 cases in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows were down over the past week, according to the latest mapping from the BC Centre for Disease Control.

The geographic distribution maps are published each Wednesday by the CDC, and the latest for the week of July 25-31 report 24 cases in the Maple Ridge/Pitt Meadows local health area. That is down from 31 cases the week before. The trend has been upward – there were just six cases, the recorded low, in the week of July 4-10.

Most neighbouring cities have seen increases in the past week, with Burnaby showing 54 cases – the most in Greater Vancouver for the week – and Surrey up to 53.

Case counts have been on the rise across B.C., particularly in Kelowna and the Interior, with the province reporting 342 new cases on Wednesday. That is the highest count since May, and half of those are from Interior Health.

READ ALSO: ‘Consequences’ for unvaccinated promised by B.C. officials

READ ALSO: B.C. reports 342 new COVID cases as infections reach a two-month high

As of Tuesday, the CDC is reporting Maple Ridge/Pitt Meadows has reached 80 per cent of the population 12 and over having received their first vaccination, and 67 per cent having also received a second dose. Among those 18 and over, 81 per cent have received their first dose and 70 per cent are fully vaccinated.