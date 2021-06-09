The geographic distribution of COVID-19 by local health area. Darker shades show a higher rate of infection per 100,000 population. (BC Centre for Disease Control)

Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows weekly COVID-19 case count at 44

CDC mapping illustrates cases dropping across region

The latest data from the BC Centre for Disease Control shows there were 44 cases of COVID-19 recorded in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows for the week ending Saturday, June 5.

That is down from 61 cases in the two cities the week prior.

The CDC maps the cases and releases the data every Wednesday. The worst week of the pandemic saw 231 cases in the week of March 28-April 3, the case counts have been declining since.

The CDC mapping also shows there have been 2,956 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Maple Ridge/Pitt Meadows health area since the agency began keeping track in January 2020 until the end of May 2021.

Wednesday was the fourth straight day with fewer than 200 cases across the province, and almost 75 per cent of adults have received at least one dose of vaccine.

