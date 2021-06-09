Maple Ridge planning Canada Day celebrations

Maple Ridge’s drive-through Canada Day celebrations have been planned with public health orders in mind.

On July 1, the city invites the public to “celebrate Canada Day in new, safe and exciting ways.” This year’s event is comprised of both in-person and online components.

At the center of the celebration is the Drive-Thru: Cross Country Road Trip, featuring live entertainment, themed displays and the Canada Day Food Truck Festival. The special drive-thru experience will take participants on a cross-country road trip, where they can “soak in the sights and sounds of Canadian history through music, dance, log rolling and roving entertainers from the comfort of your vehicle.”

They are then invited to finish their journey with a taste of Canadian cuisine at the Canada Day Food Truck Festival.

The drive-thru, which has been designed in compliance with Provincial Health Orders, will take place at the Albion Fairgrounds and Albion Sports Complex, with limited registered timeslots available between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Registration is not required for the Food Truck Festival.

There will also be a variety of online contests, games and activities leading up to and on Canada Day.

The Canada Day celebrations are presented and hosted by the City of Maple Ridge with support from the Government of Canada, event sponsors and community partners. Visit the city’s Canada Day webpage for more information at mapleridge.ca/1744.