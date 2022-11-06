Maple Ridge planning safety improvements on 123rd Avenue

The City of Maple Ridge will be making improvements to 123rd Avenue, between Laity and 216th Streets, to address residents’ safety concerns.

Members of the public are invited to offer their input at an open house event on Nov. 16 at Glenwood Elementary School (21410 Glenwood Ave.), from 4-8 p.m., in the gymnasium.

The city said the collector road in a residential neighbourhood acts as an east-west route for traffic in the neighbourhood, and there is also pedestrian traffic to and from nearby elementary and secondary schools.

The road needs upgrades to meet the current standards for designated cycle routes that connect to schools, parks and commercial areas, said city hall. This project will provide all ages and abilities cycling facilities and support the Regional Cycling Strategy to increase this travel mode.

The project will improve curb, gutter, and sidewalks. It will also see the installation of new storm sewer lines.

The city offered community surveys about this section of roadway, and held open houses in March of 2016, and again in August of 2017.

Residents identified speeding, traffic volume, congestion, and lack of traffic calming as key issues.

Traffic buttons were proposed as interim measures, with the long-term plan being traffic chicanes, or curves in the road. A neighbourhood traffic advisory committee has been working on the issues, with Urban Systems Ltd.

Information and maps are available on the city website at mapleridge.ca