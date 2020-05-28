Maple Ridge playgrounds set to reopen June 1

The playground at Tolmie Park in Maple Ridge along with all other community playgrounds are set to reopen Monday, June 1, 2020. (Google Maps)

City of Maple Ridge will reopen playgrounds in the community starting Monday, the city announced in a statement Thursday morning.

“We ask citizens to refrain from using playgrounds until June 1 to allow staff sufficient time to complete safety checks on equipment and remove caution tape,” the statement read.

[story continues below post]

JUST IN: @YourMapleRidge will reopen community playgrounds June 1. Skate parks, tracks, tennis courts, sports fields are among those already open. Basketball courts, Hammond Outdoor Pool, #MapleRidge Leisure Centre and Greg Moore Youth Centre remain closed. @MapleRidgeNews — Joti Grewal (@JotiGrewal_) May 28, 2020

The Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows School District is also working to reopen school playgrounds in the community as in-class instruction is set to resume Monday as well.

However the reopening won’t mean a return to play as usual, protocols will still be in place for the “foreseeable future.”

READ MORE: In-class instruction for Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows schools to resume June 1

Protocols include maintaining a six-foot physical distance, washing and sanitizing hands and refraining from touching ones face.

The city is reminding parents and caregivers to supervise their children’s interactions around playgrounds.

Park Ambassadors will continue to visit community parks to remind the public on the current health orders and protocols.

Earlier the city announced the reopening of skate parks, disc golf, running tracks, tennis courts, pickleball courts, sports fields (synthetic and grass), bike skills and lacrosse boxes.

However, basketball courts, Hammond Outdoor Pool, Maple Ridge Leisure Centre and Greg Moore Youth Centre remain closed.

For more information visit mapleridge.ca/2408.

@JotiGrewal_

joti.grewal@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

maple ridge