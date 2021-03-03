Maple Ridge police arrest man with drugs, strangling weapon

Police seized drugs and a makeshift garrote. (Ridge Meadows RCMP/Special to The News) Police seized drugs and a makeshift garrote. (Ridge Meadows RCMP/Special to The News)

The Ridge Meadows RCMP arrested a man with various street drugs in baggies and a homemade garrote – a short wire with handles at either end, designed to strangle a victim.

The Street Enforcement Unit arrested a 48-year-old man for driving while prohibited, and breach of conditions.

A search of the suspect located the drugs, cash and the makeshift weapon.

“Public safety and crime reduction is a strategic priority of the detachment, by holding offenders accountable,” said the RCMP on their Facebook page.

Among the many comments and congratulations to police in the social media comments, one person noted: “A garrote is a rather scary makeshift weapon.”

More details as they become available.