Maple Ridge police seek owner of valuable watch

Pricey timepiece was found at a local business, turned in

Ridge Meadows RCMP is seeking public assistance in locating the owner of a valuable watch.

On Sept. 21, a Patek Phillippe watch was located at a business in the 22800 block of Lougheed Highway, and turned into the police in an attempt to locate the rightful owner.

Police say all avenues of investigation have been exhausted in an attempt to locate the owner of this watch however, authenticity of the watch has been confirmed.

Due to the high value of the watch, limited information is being released about the location where it was recovered or a description of the watch.

“This is a very expensive watch and we want to make sure it gets returned to its rightful owner,” said Const. Julie Klaussner. “If you think this watch is yours please contact us. You will be required to provide details of ownership, receipt, and/or purchase information.”

If you are the owner of the watch, please contact the Ridge Meadows RCMP at 604-463-6251 and ask to speak with Constable Nagra. You will be required to provide details to prove you are the owner.

