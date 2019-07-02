Maple Ridge pool renovations pushed back until 2020

Renovations at the Maple Ridge Leisure Centre have been pushed back until early 2020 due to structural issues, the city announced on Tuesday.

Through ongoing work on the Maple Ridge Leisure Centre aquatic upgrade project, “significant issues were discovered with a structural support column located in the original part of the facility that was constructed 40 years ago,” said a release.

Upon discovery of the structural issue, the construction contractor notified city staff and an independent engineering company was brought in to examine all similar support columns.

After doing a detailed assessment, the engineering firm recommended replacing all, or part, of 11 support columns in the downtown facility.

The timeline was to have the $10-million renovation project completed late in the summer, but the addition of the column repair and replacement has extended the completion timeline to early next year.

“While this discovery is important to our ability to ensure we deliver an exceptional facility that meets the highest safety standards, we recognize that the setback this work has caused to our project timeline impacts residents and pool user groups,” said David Boag, acting general manager parks recreation and culture.

“I want the public to know that we explored every possible alternative to address this discovery and advance the project completion timeline. We are eager to get the work done and open our doors as quickly as possible without compromising the quality of the project. We will continue to work with user groups to minimize the impact on their programs until the project is completed.”

Mayor Mike Morden expressed his disappointment.

“As someone who has been involved in building renovations and retrofits, I know that you often discover problems that need to be addressed as you get deeper into a project,” he said.

“When you discover a risk to building integrity that puts our public at risk, you must elect to do the right thing and prioritize safety. While we are disappointed that this will push the opening back, the final project will stand the test of time and offer our citizens an enhanced customer experience.”

The city will release a new ‘Pool Talk’ video in July with information on the structural column issues and new footage of the construction progress on other parts of the project. Updates on the progress of the work will continue regularly throughout the summer and fall of 2019.



