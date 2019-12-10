Russ Brummer and Christa Balatti announce the tentative re-opening date of Feb. 3.

Maple Ridge pool reopening date Feb. 3

Tentative schedule set for Leisure Centre reno completion, staff training

The Maple Ridge Leisure Centre, which closed for renovations almost two years ago, is scheduled to open in less than two months.

The city has set Feb. 3, 2020 as the tentative reopening date. It closed March 26, 2018.

On Tuesday afternoon, the city reported on its website that the construction phase is nearing completion. The final phases of the project will include commissioning, the testing of all systems, to ensure the new areas of the building perform as intended, that will begin on Jan. 3.

That will be followed by training for staff, including lifeguards and slide attendants. The renovated facility has a new layout and procedures that staff will be trained on to ensure safe operation, said the city.

The renos were originally scheduled to take one year, and cost $9 million. However, in early July the city announced it had found corroded support pillars that needed replacing, causing delays and the cost of the project to rise to an estimated $12.4 million.

 

