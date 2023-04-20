Maple Ridge power outage affects hundreds of residents

The outage occurred Thursday afternoon just north of Lougheed Highway

BC Hydro reported a power outage in eastern Maple Ridge on the afternoon of April 20. (BC Hydro/Special to The News)

A power outage in eastern Maple Ridge has left hundreds of residents without electricity on Thursday afternoon.

At approximately 12:03 p.m., BC Hydro reported that 670 customers were being impacted by an outage just north of Lougheed Highway between 240th Street and 272nd Street.

We're aware of an outage affecting 670 customers in #MapleRide. Updates will be shared here when available: https://t.co/noqvVlVg8O pic.twitter.com/lpE5gCfNhO — BC Hydro (@bchydro) April 20, 2023

BC Hydro said that trees had fallen down across the wires, causing a temporary outage, and that they were currently working to restore power.

Updates will be shared as they become available.