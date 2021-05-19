(COVID-19/ CDC Image)

(COVID-19/ CDC Image)

Maple Ridge private schools have COVID-19 exposures

Maple Ridge Christian and St. Patricks both listed by Fraser Health

Two Maple Ridge private schools have had exposures to COVID-19.

The Fraser Health Authority is reporting St. Patrick’s school had an exposure event on May 12, and Maple Ridge Christian had exposure events on May 6, 7, 10 and 11.

These are dates when a person with a confirmed case of the virus was at the school.

READ ALSO: No increase in suicide rate in B.C. during worst of the pandemic, says coroner

READ ALSO: B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate falls to 411 cases Tuesday

Fraser Health has initiated contact tracing to identify individuals who need to self-isolate or self-monitor for symptoms. Those households that do not receive a phone call or letter should continue having students attend school. Those students and staff who show symptoms must stay home.

Have a story tip? Email: ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirusmaple ridgePitt Meadows

Previous story
VIDEO: B.C. woman reports dog park tussle with anti-masker

Just Posted

(COVID-19/ CDC Image)
Maple Ridge private schools have COVID-19 exposures

Maple Ridge Christian and St. Patricks both listed by Fraser Health

Maple Ridge Resistance are planning to hold a housing rally in Maple Ridge on June 1. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge housing rally planned for early June

Protesters expressing displeasure at lack of housing and overdose prevention sites

Talon Helicopters searched in the darkness using night vision equipment. (Special to The NEWS)
Missing hunter had fallen in the Pitt River, washed downstream

Flagged down boaters and returned on Sunday morning

Maple Ridge GP Dr. Ravi Vanukuru has received the Division Member Excellence Award for 2021. (Jackie Amsden, Ridge Meadows Division of Family Practice/Special to The News)
VIDEO: Maple Ridge doctor honoured for outstanding improvements to local health care

Wednesday, May 19, is BC Family Doctor Day

ABC’s Big Sky stars Kylie Bunbury as Cassie Dewell and Katheryn Winnick as Jenny Hoyt. (ABC/Caitlin Cronenberg)
Pitt Meadows backdrop for Big Sky

Season one finale aired Tuesday

A person receives a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic run by Vancouver Coastal Health, in Richmond, B.C., Saturday, April 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
COVID-19 vaccine appointments offered for B.C. kids 12-17

B.C. records 521 new cases Wednesday, 340 in hospital

A Langley woman took this photo of a man she said confronted her for wearing a mask to a dog park. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: B.C. woman reports dog park tussle with anti-masker

Says man in MAGA-stye hat berated her for ‘following covideous propoganda”

A couple dozen people gathered outside the Victoria courthouse April 1 to protest the logging of old-growth forests. At the same time, the B.C. Supreme Court ruled in favour of logging company Teal Jones, granting an application that will remove Fairy Creek blockades. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)
Five more protesters arrested at Fairy Creek on Vancouver Island

Total arrests run to 12 as RCMP continue to enforce injunction

Transit police say they’ve apprehended alleged gang member Luis Manuel Baez and he’s now facing multiple charges. (Metro Vancouver Transit Police)
Transit police apprehend suspect involved in Lower Mainland gang activity

Luis Manuel Baez, 23, was spotted in the parking lot of Metrotown mall Tuesday afternoon

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

RCMP officers stop vehicles at one of the COVID-19 essential travel stops on highways into B.C.’s Lower Mainland. (B.C. RCMP photo)
B.C. RCMP stepping up COVID-19 road checks for long weekend

30 drivers voluntarily turned around last weekend

Vancouver Canucks’ J.T. Miller, right, crashes into the net after being checked as Calgary Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom follows the play during third period NHL hockey action in Calgary, Wednesday, May 19, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Last-place Canucks end regular season with 6-2 loss to Calgary Flames

Vancouver finishes in basement of NHL’s North Division

Artist’s illustration of the proposed Kitimat LNG facility at Bish Cove near Kitimat. (Kitimat LNG illustration)
Australian energy giant Woodside follows Chevron and bails on LNG project in northwest B.C.

The $30 billion Kitimat LNG project no longer fits into the company’s development plans, says Woodside

(Pxhere)
Pregnant or breastfeeding and got the COVID vaccine? B.C. researchers launch registry

Vaccine myths have led to some hesitation among pregnant people or those trying to conceive

Most Read