Maple Ridge projects get go ahead after expiry date for loans removed

The proposed floating docks and boathouse at Whonnock Lake. (City of Maple Ridge/Special to The News.)

Three city projects will be able to move forward in Maple Ridge after the expiry date was removed for previously authorized loans.

A unanimous vote in favour of a Temporary Borrowing Bylaw to remove the March 2023 deadline for the loan authorization bylaws took place at the Tuesday, Feb. 14 city council meeting. Funds will now still be made available for the completion of Parks and Recreation facilities and renovations already approved in 2018 by the former city council.

Without any further discussion the motion was passed through all three readings.

Already approved is a $1 million loan for two Silver Valley Neighbourhood Gathering Place projects – one of projects which has already been completed at Blaney Hamlet Park on 230A Street with required payments coming due and the other yet to be started in the Horse Hamlet area.

Improvements to the Whonnock Lake Canoe and Kayak facilities, the project stalled because of a land tenure issue, requires a loan of $1 million. Improvements will include a new floating dock, a floating building platform, boathouse and renovation of the clubhouse.

And $23.5 million for the addition of another ice sheet at Planet Ice – which is awaiting the approval from the Agricultural Land Commission as it sits on protected farmland. The ALC has allowed for a building with a maximum of 10,000 square meters. However, the new building is expected to be 11,800 square meters.

“I was happy to vote in support of this bylaw that extends the opportunity for funds to improve these much-needed recreation facilities. Residents have told me loud and clear that we need more places to gather and play in our city. I heard you, and I’m sure my colleagues on council have as well! This bylaw is just one of many steps towards more recreation facilities in Maple Ridge,” said Coun. Jenny Tan about the vote.

• With files from Neil Corbett

