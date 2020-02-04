Maple Ridge public schools open

Despite forecast of snowy day today

Today is not a snow day in the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows School District.

Despite a forecast calling for up to 20 centimetres of snow today in the region, all schools and facilities are open today, Tuesday, Jan. 4, with school buses running their regular routes and special needs buses running, the school district said on its website.

Read more: Up to 20 cm of snow expected over the next 36 hours in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

School closure decisions are made by 6 a.m. each day and are posted to the district website, Twitter, and Facebook by 6:15 am.

Snow is expected to begin sometime in the morning on Tuesday and continue to accumulate throughout the day and into the afternoon commute.

Maple Ridge city crews will work to keep priority routes open during the snowfall and will move to secondary routes when those routes are clear.

The city is also reminding people to clear their sidewalks in front of their homes and businesses and also to take a moment to help out neighbours who may need assistance.

Rain is predicted by Wednesday.


Snow in early January allowed for some good sliding on local hills. (THE NEWS – files)

Teen snowboarder reported missing at Sun Peaks found
All SFU campuses close but public schools remain open in Lower Mainland

