Maple Ridge public schools open

Today is not a snow day in the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows School District.

Despite a forecast calling for up to 20 centimetres of snow today in the region, all schools and facilities are open today, Tuesday, Jan. 4, with school buses running their regular routes and special needs buses running, the school district said on its website.

School closure decisions are made by 6 a.m. each day and are posted to the district website, Twitter, and Facebook by 6:15 am.

All #SD42 Maple Ridge – Pitt Meadows public schools and district facilities are OPEN today, Tuesday, February 4. Buses are on regular routes. Special needs buses are running. pic.twitter.com/YvOL8KFxQQ — School District 42 (@sd42news) February 4, 2020

Snow is expected to begin sometime in the morning on Tuesday and continue to accumulate throughout the day and into the afternoon commute.

Maple Ridge city crews will work to keep priority routes open during the snowfall and will move to secondary routes when those routes are clear.

The city is also reminding people to clear their sidewalks in front of their homes and businesses and also to take a moment to help out neighbours who may need assistance.

Rain is predicted by Wednesday.



