Maple Ridge railway crossing open again after safety concerns addressed

The 272nd Street crossing was the scene of a fatal train crash in April

The CP Rail crossing at at 272nd Street and Lougheed Highway was closed off by concrete blocks in June. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)

A Canadian Pacific Rail crossing has been reopened in east Maple Ridge after it was closed in June to address safety concerns.

Transport Canada closed the crossing to traffic on June 21, after a Transport Canada Pacific Region rail safety inspector identified immediate safety concerns during what was described as a regular inspection – citing hazardous conditions.

At the time, Transport Canada said the crossing will remain closed until the safety concerns are resolved.

Neither Transport Canada nor CP Rail addressed specifics about what the safety concerns were.

The crossing was the site of a fatal accident involving a train, flatbed truck, and an SUV in April. Darcy Mulder, a Maple Ridge resident who worked at A&H Steel Ltd. as a human resources coordinator, was killed in the accident.

CP Rail would only say the crossing at 272nd Street was opened again in consultation with the City of Maple Ridge, B.C. Ministry of Transportation, Transport Canada, and other stakeholders.

When asked if the company would comment on specifically what work was done to the crossing, spokesperson Andy Cummings replied, “I won’t have anything to add.”

The crossing is currently being monitored by a traffic management company hired by A&H Steel Vancouver.

“A&H Steel (Vancouver) has been working with CP and MOT, (Ministry of Transportation), regarding the crossing and the safe access for our employees,” explained vice president of operations Matthys van Emmenis.

In June, van Emmenis said he had to temporarily lay off 26 employees after a series of concrete blocks were placed across the road on the south side of Lougheed Highway, at 272nd Street, blocking access to vehicles.

The road winds south over the tracks, and follows the Fraser River to two businesses – A&H Steel Vancouver and AdvanTec Industrial.

Van Emmenis elaborated that by hiring the traffic management company, it ensures employees of the company and service providers have safe access to the facility.

“Which has allowed us to bring back our team,” he noted.

“This will be in place until such time as MOT has completed the widening of Lougheed Hwy, which will include the required changes to the crossing,” said van Emmenis.

• The News has reached out to Transport Canada and the City of Maple Ridge for comment

