Maple Ridge RCMP at Westview secondary this morning

Responding to possible threat found in washrooms

RCMP will be at Westview secondary this morning after an anonymous, general threat was found in three school bathrooms.

“The threat was of a general nature, not targeted at any individual student, and identified Friday, December 13 as the date,” school principal Darren Rowell said in a letter to parents.

Ridge Meadows RCMP are investigating the matter, and “out of an abundance of caution,” will be at the school today, Rowell said.

He understands the stress such threats can cause and reminded parents that any threat-making behaviour, even as a prank, “can have serious disciplinary consequences that may include criminal charges.”

Parents online had a variety of responses with one saying it was a hoax and that if it was a serious threat, the school would be closed. On the other hand, why haven’t parents specifically been told that? asked another.

Some said their students will be staying home for the day.

The school said it will update parents as details become available.


pmelnychuk@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Previous story
Trudeau tells ministers openness, co-operation are key in minority government
Next story
House gets two Trump impeachment charges after Judiciary vote

Just Posted

Maple Ridge RCMP at Westview secondary this morning

Responding to possible threat found in washrooms

ePlanes will fly out of Pitt Meadows

Harbour Air will take a year or two to convert entire fleet to electric

Ridge chamber announces finalists for best-in-business awards

Winners will be announced at annual gala in February.

Four ‘neglected’ dogs surrendered to SPCA by Maple Ridge backyard breeder

Shepherd-breed dogs were living in ‘deplorable conditions.’

Wires down along 112th Avenue in Maple Ridge

There are 244 customers without power in the area

Christmas concert at Maple Ridge secondary

More performances in the park this Friday and Saturday

B.C. Crown corporation immune from taxation, but may still have to pay GST: court

British Columbia Investment Management Corporation may still be on hook for GPS payments

‘He was good for the West:’ Sadness, surprise in Saskatchewan over Scheer

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe and his predecessor, Brad Wall, both thanked Andrew Scheer

Travellers know little about air-passenger rights, Canadian poll suggests

The first set of passenger-rights rules landed in mid-July and the rest this weekend

Johnson claims Brexit mandate with new conservative majority

Conservative Party wins 365 seats in the House of Commons

Vancouver police investigate shooting in downtown Eastside homeless camp

The man suffered non-life-threatening injurie

Haney junior boys win Carney basketball tourney

Maple Ridge team beats Abbotsford Christian 53-49 in the final

Sawatsky undefeated in post-season play

Dominant effort in Haney Masters Curling

Markstrom makes 43 saves to lift Canucks to 1-0 OT win over Hurricanes

Pettersson nets winner for Vancouver

Most Read