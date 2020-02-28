Maple Ridge RCMP continue search for Atefeh Jadidian

RCMP released this picture of Ms. Jadidan walking east in the 24800 block area of Dewdney Trunk Road at around 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 19. (Contributed)

The police released a new photo showing the missing woman walking east on Dewdney Trunk Road

Ridge Meadows RCMP are continuing to ask the public for assistance in finding Atefeh Jadidian and in particular, asking residents in east Maple Ridge to check their properties.

The missing 40-year-old was last seen on Feb. 19.

She was leaving her workplace in the 22800-bl0ck area of Lougheed Highway around 4 p.m.

On Feb. 24, police released a surveillance picture of Jadidian which showed her walking through a business parking lot in the 24000-block area of Dewdney Trunk Road.

Her vehicle was also located in the same area.

A Feb. 28 press release said that since then, more business owners and citizens have provided further security camera footage.

The release also provided a new photo which shows Jadidan walking east in the 24800-block area of Dewdney Trunk Road at around 5:30 p.m.

It added that Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue searched the area surrounding Cliff Park, between 252nd and 256th streets, in Kanaka Regional Park, however Jadidian has yet to be located.

Police are again appealing to the public to help locate Jadidian.

• If you have a dash camera and were driving on Dewdney Trunk Road between 248th Street and 270th Street on Feb. 19, between 5:25 p.m. and 6:15 p.m. or;

• If you live between 248th Street and 270th Street anywhere along Dewdney Trunk Road, including side streets, please check your properties for anything suspicious or out of place.

• If you have doorbell cameras or home video surveillance please check them and contact the Ridge Meadows RCMP at 604-463-6251.

If you want to remain anonymous call CRIME STOPPERS at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a TIP online at www.solvecrime.ca.

Jadidian was last seen wearing a light-grey, puffy jacket with hood, dark-coloured pants, a navy-and-light-blue striped shirt and dark-brown boots.

She is described as of Middle Eastern descent, 40 years old, 5’5” tall and 137 pounds, with shoulder-length brown hair and brown eyes.



