Maple Ridge receives $1,250 to improve trail system

Some Maple Ridge hiking trails are about to get a bit of a makeover thanks to a grant awarded by Trans Canada Trail.

This series of connected greenways, roadways, and waterways – known as the Trans Canada Trail – stretches across Canada, with a branch of the trail travelling directly through Maple Ridge.

The City of Maple Ridge, which acts as the trail operator for the local stretch of the Trans Canada Trail, has been granted $1,250 to help make some improvements to some of our trail sections.

Karen Lorenowicz, spokesperson for Trans Canada Trail, explained that the city will be using the money to help improve the safety of the trails.

“They are working to create a continuously safe section of the TCT for trail walkers and equestrian users by providing additional barriers along steep side slope sections,” said Lorenowicz. “The funds will be used to purchase barrier/fencing lumber for this project.”

Trans Canada Trail CEO, Eleanor McMahon, said that this grant was only one of 192 that were given out this year to communities across Canada to help improve the national trail system, with all of these grants being between $1,000 to $2,000.

“Thanks to the thousands of volunteers and communities for preparing the Trans Canada Trail for another busy spring and summer,” said McMahon.

“Our local partnerships are critical to ensuring that the Trans Canada Trail is safe and ready to be enjoyed by all people, now and in the future.”

The Maple Ridge section of the Trans Canada Trail is known as the Ridge Meadows Trail and starts at Lougheed Highway, just before Old Dewdney Trunk Road. It then runs north along the Pitt River, where it follows the curvature of the Alouette River until it reaches 210th Street, where it dips south and zig zags across the city until it nears Lougheed Highway and 240th Street. The trail then goes back north to the Alouette River, where it travels west to 216th Street and then heads up to the North Alouette River, paralleling the water until connecting back up with the Alouette River again.

