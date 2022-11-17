Lisa Beare, Minister of Citizens’ Services, is responsible for distributing grants in lieu of municipal property tax on behalf of the provincial government. (The News)

Lisa Beare, Minister of Citizens’ Services, is responsible for distributing grants in lieu of municipal property tax on behalf of the provincial government. (The News)

Maple Ridge receives more than $860,000 in annual provincial grant money

Only four other B.C. cities received higher grants in lieu of municipal property tax

The provincial government has just announced their newest round of annual grants in lieu of property taxes, which totals $17.3 million for Lower Mainland municipalities this year.

These yearly grants are distributed every November and are meant to reimburse municipalities for the public services they offer to their citizens, such as roads, parks, fire protection, and other local infrastructure.

“Through our annual grants-in-lieu program, we’re supporting the essential work local governments do to build stronger communities and provide the services people depend on,” said Minister of Citizens’ Services, Lisa Beare, in an official statement.

“This funding helps improve people’s lives by giving municipalities extra resources to plan, enhance and build vital local services and amenities.”

RELATED: Maple Ridge light display awarded $10,000 in provincial funding

Maple Ridge received the second-highest grant amount in the Lower Mainland, and fifth-highest in the entire province, getting a total of $861,366 from the province.

This is a drop of more than $100,000 from the previous year, when the city received nearly a million dollars in provincial grants in lieu of municipal property tax.

Pitt Meadows once again received no money as part of this program.

RELATED: The ACT Arts Centre receives thousands in provincial funding for pandemic recovery

Have a story tip? Email: brandon.tucker@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC governmentFinanceslowermainlandmaple ridge

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Kokanee Glacier can’t be saved

Just Posted

Lisa Beare, Minister of Citizens’ Services, is responsible for distributing grants in lieu of municipal property tax on behalf of the provincial government. (The News)
Maple Ridge receives more than $860,000 in annual provincial grant money

Map shows large power outage impacting customers in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows. (BC Hydro/Special to The News)
Large power outage puts 1,400 in the dark in Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge

The Ridge Meadows Hospice Society has begun its Celebrate a Life program for the holiday season, when loved ones are missed. (Ridge Meadows Hospice Society/Special to The News)
Ridge Meadows Hospice Society offers Celebrate a Life

Katzie artist Rain Pierre has created murals for the Metro facilities on Golden Ears Way. This is part of one mural. (Special to The News)
Metro hires Katzie artist for murals in Maple Ridge