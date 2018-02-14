Maple Ridge recognized again for good financial reporting

Council has a strong commitment to transparency and accountability in city finances and decision making, said Maple Ridge Chief Administrative Officer Paul Gill (right). (City of Maple Ridge)

Maple Ridge has been recognized for good financial reporting for 27 consecutive years.

Patrice Impey, chief financial officer for the City of Vancouver and the Canadian committee member for the Government Finance Officers Association, presented the City of Maple Ridge with the Canadian Award for Financial Reporting on Tuesday.

“The GFOA established the CAnFR program to encourage local governments to go beyond the minimum requirements of financial reporting and prepare comprehensive annual reports to foster a culture of transparency and accountability for citizens. Maple Ridge has been a leader in Canada exceeding the guidelines by which this award is judged. In fact, this is Maple Ridge’s 27th consecutive year achieving this recognition,” said Impey.

“It is clear from the work that your city has done with your Open Government Portal and the other GFOA awards Maple Ridge has received, the Distinguished Budget Presentation and Outstanding Achievement in Popular Reporting, that council is committed to ensuring citizens have access to information they need to understand your community’s finances. Congratulations on behalf of my colleagues with GFOA.”

Council has a strong commitment to transparency and accountability in city finances and decision making, said Maple Ridge Chief Administrative Officer Paul Gill.

“Staff, across all departments, are committed to ensuring citizens have information that is accurate, accessible and understandable which requires a continuous effort by our team,” he added.

“We are honoured to accept this award from the Government Finance Officers Association.”

• The city’s financial reports are published in print and digital editions each year. The reports can be viewed online at mapleridge.ca/853/Financial-Reports.

For more information about the CAnFR award or the city’s financial reports please contact Gill by email at pgill@mapleridge.ca or by phone at 604-467-7398.