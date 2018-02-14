Council has a strong commitment to transparency and accountability in city finances and decision making, said Maple Ridge Chief Administrative Officer Paul Gill (right). (City of Maple Ridge)

Maple Ridge recognized again for good financial reporting

Earns Canadian Award for Financial Reporting.

  • Feb. 14, 2018 8:00 p.m.
  • News

Maple Ridge has been recognized for good financial reporting for 27 consecutive years.

Patrice Impey, chief financial officer for the City of Vancouver and the Canadian committee member for the Government Finance Officers Association, presented the City of Maple Ridge with the Canadian Award for Financial Reporting on Tuesday.

“The GFOA established the CAnFR program to encourage local governments to go beyond the minimum requirements of financial reporting and prepare comprehensive annual reports to foster a culture of transparency and accountability for citizens. Maple Ridge has been a leader in Canada exceeding the guidelines by which this award is judged. In fact, this is Maple Ridge’s 27th consecutive year achieving this recognition,” said Impey.

“It is clear from the work that your city has done with your Open Government Portal and the other GFOA awards Maple Ridge has received, the Distinguished Budget Presentation and Outstanding Achievement in Popular Reporting, that council is committed to ensuring citizens have access to information they need to understand your community’s finances. Congratulations on behalf of my colleagues with GFOA.”

Council has a strong commitment to transparency and accountability in city finances and decision making, said Maple Ridge Chief Administrative Officer Paul Gill.

“Staff, across all departments, are committed to ensuring citizens have information that is accurate, accessible and understandable which requires a continuous effort by our team,” he added.

“We are honoured to accept this award from the Government Finance Officers Association.”

• The city’s financial reports are published in print and digital editions each year. The reports can be viewed online at mapleridge.ca/853/Financial-Reports.

For more information about the CAnFR award or the city’s financial reports please contact Gill by email at pgill@mapleridge.ca or by phone at 604-467-7398.

Previous story
New real estate rules delayed after concern from industry

Just Posted

100-year-old mystery of Anastasia in Maple Ridge

Canada’s Ballet Jörgen will be bringing the tragic tale of Anastasia’s fate to the ACT

Maple Ridge father, daughter up for B.C. sports awards

Maggie Coles-Lyster and Barry Lyster finalists for Sport B.C. awards.

Burrards win u-15 B.C. field title

Finally defeat Coquitlam in championship final.

UPDATE: Snow closes road into Golden Ears park

This is the second time this season that the park has been closed to traffic

Medals and more for Maple Ridge trampoline team

Two members qualify for nationals.

B.C. communities get funding for Family Day events

Maple Ridge receives $4,000 for four events

New real estate rules delayed after concern from industry

Superintendent of Real Estate agrees more clarity is required

B.C. Ferries CEO says new reservation system will improve efficiency

Reservation fee structure undergoing changes over next two years

Nick Lang’s Story: The tragic and preventable death of a teen in government care

Parents drop lawsuit against provincial government to focus on making positive changes

Couple who met on Air Canada flight get Valentine’s Day gift

Kelowna - Air Canada is giving the pair a trip to Paris

Former B.C. sports coach charged with sexually assaulting minor

RCMP say there may have been other underage victims of Richard Codie Hindle, known as Codie Anderson

17 dead, suspect identified in Florida school shooting

Police say suspect is a former student

B.C. Catholic priest has five kids and Pope’s blessing

Father Dean Henderson is new pastor at Sooke church

Trudeau vows ‘rights-based approach’ to Indigenous affairs

Prime Minister plans new legislative framework towards stronger rights and greater control

Most Read