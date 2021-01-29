Innervisions Recovery Society operates Hannah House.

Maple Ridge recovery society receives provincial funding

Part of $2 million top-up to help deal with COVID-19

The Innervisions Recovery Society in Maple Ridge has received $45,000 from the province for bed-based addiction treatment and recovery services.

MLAs Bob D’Eith (Maple Ridge-Mission) and Lisa Beare (Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows) announced the funding as providing a boost for providers and ensuring people struggling with addictions are supported during COVID-19.

Innervisions operates Hannah House in Maple Ridge.

“Our New Democrat government is committed to supporting people who are living with addiction,” said D’Eith. “As we deal with two overlapping public health emergencies, it is more important than ever that these treatment and recovery services are there for those who need them.”

While the majority of bed-based treatment and recovery services have remained open during the pandemic, modified operating practices required to meet public health requirements – such as physical distancing – created financial pressures for operators. These grants are helping offset the pressures and enabling ongoing access to services, which is a critical part of B.C.’s overdose response.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has created extra challenges for the organizations who deliver these life-saving programs,” said Beare. “We spoke to program operators about their needs, and took action by providing this support so people can continue their journey to recovery.”

READ ALSO: B.C.’s first case of COVID-19 confirmed a year ago today

Innervisions is one of 53 organizations receiving from $25,000 to $45,000 as part of more than $2 million in provincial government funding being distributed across B.C. These grants support existing bed-based treatment and recovery services.

 


