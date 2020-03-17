Maple Ridge recreation facilities stay open for now

While Pitt Meadows closes its public buildings to combat COVID-19, Maple Ridge recreation facilities remain open, for now.

Maple Ridge Mayor Mike Morden said on his Facebook page Monday has opened its emergency response centre.

“… changes are happening every hour that your city is monitoring very closely,” Morden said.

Pitt Meadows announced Monday that it was closing its public buildings until further notice.

“The situation is dynamic and the COVID-19 response will continue to be refined by federal and provincial health experts. As a city, our responsibility is to manage the impacts locally and ensure citizens are referring to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control and Fraser Health Authority for the best and most current advice to manage personal risk,” Morden said online.

He added that staff have enacted enhanced protocols including regular disinfecting of common areas “which, combined with best practices around personal hygiene (hand washing) and ‘social distancing,’ keep the risks of transmission in civic facilities low.”

The city’s COVID-19 Facility and Program page also still refers to gathering limits of 250 people which were in place last week.

“I want to assure you we have confidence in the province’s response to COVID-19. We will take all necessary steps to ensure the health and safety of first responders, our staff and all our citizens,” Morden added.

The city has limited the size of gatherings to 50 people.

Morden has been criticized online for not closing facilities but said, “these are not political decisions but rest with health. As noted in the post, we are down to 50 limit and you can expect to hear more tomorrow on civic facility closures,” Morden said.

One city facility has already closed, however.

The ACT Art Centre will be closed to the public until further notice, in response to the province’s directive to limit public gatherings to a maximum of 50 to help stop the spread of COVID-19, the ACT announced on its website Tuesday.

Spring break arts camps and childcare for groups under 50 will continue until Friday, March 20. Spring Break Camps scheduled for March 23-27 are cancelled and and full refunds will be issued.



