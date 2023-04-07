Maple Ridge replacing aging watermain on 203rd Street

Maple Ridge city council has awarded a $2.28 million contract to replace watermain and other work on 203rd Street, between the Lougheed Highway and Thorne Avenue.

Council gave the contract to Conwest Contracting to replace 650 meters of watermain, which is aging infrastructure, at the March 28 council meeting. The construction contract also includes installation of new fibre optic conduit in the project limits, and paving.

This project has been coordinated with the planned repaving of 203rd Street between Lougheed Highway and Hammond Road. Once the new watermain is installed and brought into service the road will be fully repaved and new markings will be painted on the road surface.

Conwest was the lowest bid of five bidders. A city hall staff report notes the work is being done in a “sensitive archaeological area,” which could increase the cost of the project. An archaeological overview assessment was conducted by Katzie Development Limited Partnership for the city. Council also approved a $600,000 contingency.

Construction will begin in late May, and is expected to be completed in September. Work will start at the north end of the project, at Lougheed Highway and 203 Street.

The city will work with residents along the project route to limit possible construction impacts, and there will be messaging directed at the broader community encouraging the use of alternate routes to avoid construction delays.