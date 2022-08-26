Maple Ridge rescue team assists exhausted hiker and her injured dog

A member of the Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue team carries an exhausted and injured dog down a section of trail in Golden Ears Provincial Park. (RMSAR/Special to The News)

The Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue team saved an exhausted hiker and her injured dog in Golden Ears Park on Monday evening.

The hiker had gone to Panorama Ridge, which is rated a difficult hike that takes eight-plus hours, when her dog suffered paw injuries and exhaustion, explained RMSAR spokesperson Rick Laing.

The hiker tried to carry the animal, but the small woman was carrying a big dog, he said. Soon she was suffering from exhaustion and was dehydrated. She was forced to leave the dog on the West Canyon Trail, walk out to get a phone signal, and then return to her pet.

First on the scene to assist her were Golden Ears Parks staff and an RCMP officer, hiking about four kilometres down the trail. The search team members were soon at the scene, going up the trail quickly on electric mountain bikes.

RMSAR members brought their rescue Utility Task Vehicle down the East Canyon Trail, and were able to take the pair back to their vehicle. They got the call at about 7:30 p.m., and had the hiker back to her vehicle at approximately 10:30 p.m., he said.

Laing said the woman and her canine hiking companion, a fit four-year-old dog, had done numerous impressive hikes together without incident.

He cautioned that hikers should prepare for heat and the potential for dehydration, and must assume there will be no water source on their trip. If they are with a dog, they should ensure they carry enough water for both themselves and their dog.

It wasn’t the first time the Ridge Meadows team had a canine rescue in the back country.

“We’ve had to stretcher carry lots of dogs out,” said Laing, and with a laugh added: “And they’re always big dogs.”