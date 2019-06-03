Amabile Ranta is worried about possible cellphone tower on nearby farm. (Phil Melnychuk/THE NEWS)

Maple Ridge resident worried about new cell tower

45-metre structure planned for nearby farm

Amabile Ranta is worried about a proposal to put 45-metre cellphone tower on a dairy farm on 128th Avenue, near her home in central Maple Ridge.

Ranta lives across a field from where the tower would go, is a cancer survivor and is concerned about possible health effects. She plans to start a petition against the tower.

That was to start on Tuesday and would include both a paper petition and an online campaign.

Rogers Communications is proposing the structure at 22080 – 128th Ave., to improve service in the north Maple Ridge area and is hosting a June 19 public meeting on the topic at Maple Ridge Alliance Church, 20399 Dewdney Trunk Rd., starting at 5:30 p.m.

In a notice to residents who live within 300 metres of the proposed tower, Rogers says there are no other structures in the area which could support an antenna. The company’s also invited Telus and Freedom Mobile to co-locate on the tower in order to spare another cellphone tower having to be put up. It also notes that the tower will be located behind the barns in order to reduce visual impact.

Ranta acknowledges cellphone towers are now common.

“But that is so close to us. They’re not so close to a residential area as we are.”

She also says it could reduce her property value by 20 per cent.

While the City of Maple Ridge can make a recommendation about such a project, the federal department of Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada will make the final decision.

The notice also states that the tower will comply with Health Canada’s Safety Code 6, which sets exposure limits for electromagnetic fields.

“It’s very stressful. Suddenly my life has to stop because of this. I have to do something,” Ranta said.

Residents have until July 5 to respond, with copies of those comments also going to the city.

The City of Maple Ridge has created a Telecommunication Antenna Structure Siting Protocal, which allows the city to support or reject any particular proposal, although it doesn’t have the final say about whether a tower is built.

The policy also recommends that towers that are 45 metres in height be located at least 100 metres away from homes.


pmelnychuk@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Boeing warns of potential wing problems in some 737 aircraft
Next story
All Canadians have a role to play in ending MMIW ‘genocide,’ report says

Just Posted

Maple Ridge resident worried about new cell tower

45-metre structure planned for nearby farm

Holy Wow Poets celebrating 10 years in Maple Ridge

Event takes place at the ACT Arts Centre

Shed burned Saturday night in Maple Ridge

Monday, firefighters spent four hours dousing brush fire

Fire quickly extinguished in north Pitt Meadows

Range hood left running, starts fire

Maple Ridge Second World War veteran received final award

Bestowed with Legion of Honour from France

Pitt Meadows Day draws thousands to community festival

Dance and fireworks still on the schedule

Minister of Public Safety calls for coroner’s inquest into mysterious death of B.C. man

Ruled an overdose by Chilliwack RCMP, Corey Scherbey’s parents insist their son was murdered

New Surrey police report lays out 2021 start date, costs for new force

Document says force will ‘go live’ in April of 2021, operating costs expected to be $192.5M that year

‘Now the real work begins:’ Families urge action after missing women inquiry report

Indigenous women and families across Canada watched as the inquiry’s final report was released

VIDEO: Tofino council apologizes for 1947 motion to ‘exclude Orientals’

Josie Osborne earned an emotional standing ovation inside the Clayoquot Sound Community Theatre.

Police dog sniffs out Nanaimo woman’s car keys

RCMP training exercise happened in the right time, right place to help resident

Bird bangers may have sparked blaze near B.C. church

Oliver RCMP said they found tampered with bird bangers at the scene of a fire

BC RCMP launch ‘fulsome review’ into 2012 interrogation of sex assault victim

Kelowna RCMP under fire after video footage of an “abhorrent” interrogation

Mission RCMP officers help six-year-old celebrate his birthday

Austin Hall-Waters says police are his friends so he invited them to his party

Most Read