Maple Ridge residents can share a meal with Santa

Ruskin Community Hall is offering a Breakfast with Santa event on Dec. 10, 2022. (Ruskin Community Hall Association/Special to The News)

Before he starts his tour of the world later this month, Santa is going to make a stop at Ruskin Community Hall on Dec. 10 to participate in the annual Breakfast with Santa event.

Although this event has not been done for the past couple of years, the hall will once again host the jolly old elf as many locals gather to visit Santa and enjoy a pancake breakfast.

RELATED: Ruskin Community Hall has more life, but work needed

Running from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., the breakfast will include pancakes, sausage, coffee, tea, and juice.

Tickets cost $4 for kids and $6 for adults, with cash payment required at the door.

All of the proceeds will go toward the Ruskin Community Hall Association to help pay for the upkeep of the nearly 100-year-old hall.

Ruskin Community Hall is located at the corner of 284th Street and 96th Avenue in Maple Ridge.