Ruskin Community Hall is offering a Breakfast with Santa event on Dec. 10, 2022. (Ruskin Community Hall Association/Special to The News)

Ruskin Community Hall is offering a Breakfast with Santa event on Dec. 10, 2022. (Ruskin Community Hall Association/Special to The News)

Maple Ridge residents can share a meal with Santa

Ruskin Community Hall hosts Dec. 10 Breakfast with Santa event

Before he starts his tour of the world later this month, Santa is going to make a stop at Ruskin Community Hall on Dec. 10 to participate in the annual Breakfast with Santa event.

Although this event has not been done for the past couple of years, the hall will once again host the jolly old elf as many locals gather to visit Santa and enjoy a pancake breakfast.

RELATED: Ruskin Community Hall has more life, but work needed

Running from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., the breakfast will include pancakes, sausage, coffee, tea, and juice.

Tickets cost $4 for kids and $6 for adults, with cash payment required at the door.

All of the proceeds will go toward the Ruskin Community Hall Association to help pay for the upkeep of the nearly 100-year-old hall.

Ruskin Community Hall is located at the corner of 284th Street and 96th Avenue in Maple Ridge.

RELATED: Christmas hamper receives hundreds of new toys after WCE Santa Train rolls through Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Have a story tip? Email: brandon.tucker@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ChristmasHolidaysHolidays and Seasonal Eventsmaple ridgeSanta Claus

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C.’s new poverty reduction minister and all of cabinet asked to ‘work fast’ following shuffle
Next story
Premiers demand meeting with Trudeau to discuss increased health-care funding

Just Posted

The 1st Yennadon Scouts are hosting a Pancakes With Santa event on Saturday, Dec. 10. (1st Yennadon Scouts/Special to The News)
Santa, Syrup, and Stacks of Flapjacks at Maple Ridge hall

Ruskin Community Hall is offering a Breakfast with Santa event on Dec. 10, 2022. (Ruskin Community Hall Association/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge residents can share a meal with Santa

Ridge Meadows RCMP handed out 18 tickets during a Counter Attack campaign in Maple Ridge on Saturday. (Black Press files)
Driver flees from police during Counter Attack campaign in Maple Ridge

The holiday ornament-making sessions will take place at the Maple Ridge Museum on Saturday, Dec. 10, and will give participants a chance to make their very own decorations for their Christmas tree. (Black Press Media file)
Maple Ridge Museum offers ornament making sessions in time for holidays