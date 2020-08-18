The city corridor improvement project on 117th Avenue would run from 207th to Laity Streets. (Google Maps)

Maple Ridge residents petition against stop sign removal

Petitioners say traffic would speed down 117th Avenue

Some Maple Ridge residents are protesting the city’s plan to remove stop signs on 117th Avenue, saying it will lead to increased speeding.

Tammy Dyk started a petition to the city, which had collected 266 signatures at change.org as of Monday morning.

The petition reads:

“We, the residents of 117th Avenue, Maple Ridge and surrounding areas, petition the city NOT to remove the stop signs along 117th Avenue as proposed by the city…”

It says “117th Avenue is already used an an alternative route for vehicles looking to avoid traffic lights. Removing these stop signs will only encourage speeding and will leave children and other residents, with no safe place to cross (not planning on having crosswalks across 117th).

“We demand these stop signs be retained so our community can safely enjoy our neighbourhood without fear of being hit by buses or cars.”

There are numerous comments by petitioners, such as “Live on 117th. Leave the stop signs alone. Lots of kids playing plus the hidden park,” by Sherry-Ann Deane.

“I don’t support the stop signs being removed unless they are replaced with roundabouts as used on other east-west residential feeder streets,” wrote David Thordarson.

Tammy’s husband, James Dyk, said they have been talking to their neighbours, and there is a lot of unity that the stop signs should stay.

“It’s already a speedway down here with stop signs,” he said. “Everybody in this neighbourhood is sick and tired of the speeding.”

He said the city should provide other options when designing infrastructure changes.

READ ALSO: High-risk intersections get speed camera enforcement

The city is planning 117th Avenue corridor improvements for pedestrian and cycling use by providing a three metre multi-use path, street lighting and curb extensions from 207th to Laity Street. The path will be on the south side of 117th Avenue. The improvements will also be on Laity Street from 117th to Lougheed Highway, where it will connect to the existing multi-use path.

The city is planning to have the project team meet with Dyk and area residents this week to hear their safety concerns.

 


Most Read