Maple Ridge residents still without power

There are more than 2,000 B.C. Hydro customers without power in Maple Ridge after Monday morning’s storm.
There is a large outage caused by downed wires that has impacted 1,300 customers – businesses and residences – in an area north of the Lougheed Highway between 214th Street and Golden Ears Way. Hydro reports that crews are on site, and estimates the power will be back on at 2:30 p.m.
There is a second outage in the same area, affecting 2,100 customers, and crews are assigned to the problem. That outage overlaps the first.
There are six smaller outages in the communities of Whonnock, Ruskin and Websters Corners. The largest impacts 92 customers, and will be back on at approximately 1:30 p.m.. The smallest affects less than five customers.
