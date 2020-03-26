Maple Ridge mayor, Mike Morden. (file photo)

Maple Ridge responds to provincial Emergency Program Act

City has deployed personnel into community to engage with citizens ignoring facility shutdowns

Maple Ridge mayor, Mike Morden has commended the province’s decision to invoke extraordinary powers under a State of Provincial Emergency to keep its citizens safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Right from the start of COVID-19 our council made a conscious decision to follow the lead of Dr. [Bonnie] Henry and the B.C. government in the response to this global health emergency,” Morden said.

“Today’s announcements end the patchwork of emergency declarations and provide local governments with new tools to ensure we can deploy local resources to effectively support the orders issued by Dr. Henry.”

READ MORE: COVID-19 linked back to Foundry grand opening in Maple Ridge

Morden noted the Maple Ridge Emergency Operations Centre has been active for two weeks in anticipation of the provincial orders, and said there has been active engagement with the populace around following guidelines.

“We have deployed personnel into the community to engage with citizens who are ignoring the facility shutdowns enacted to stop the spread of COVID-19,” the mayor said.

“Our bylaws officers now have enhanced enforcement powers, who in conjunction with the Ridge Meadows RCMP, will escalate response where the community education message is not being followed.”

Morden said he and council are doing everything they can to flatten the curve of COVID-19.

“I have been in constant contact with all levels of government and our local school district and never before have I experienced unprecedented access to B.C. cabinet ministers as we work together to coordinate our efforts.”


ronan.p.odoherty@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coronavirusemergency declaration

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
With B.C. schools closed to most, teachers reach tentative three-year deal
Next story
Conservatives suspend party’s leadership race in face of COVID-19 crisis

Just Posted

Maple Ridge responds to provincial Emergency Program Act

City has deployed personnel into community to engage with citizens ignoring facility shutdowns

West Coast Express cancel two trains – morning train from Mission; afternoon train from Vancouver

Ridership down by 90 per cent

Pitt Meadows Day postponed

Annual event will take place later this year

Pitt Meadows requests tax deferrals from province

Twenty mayors in the region want property tax deferment program to apply to all property owners

Maple Ridge country star Madeline Merlo live streaming concert for Food Banks Canada

Country star trying to raise $10,000

Should non-violent offenders be released from prison to avoid COVID-19 spread?

Union of BC Indian Chiefs calling on the province to prevent spread of the novel coronavirus

Conservatives suspend party’s leadership race in face of COVID-19 crisis

No new date has been set

With B.C. schools closed to most, teachers reach tentative three-year deal

No details released, NDP held to wage mandate of 2-2-2

COVID-19 cases, deaths climb despite restrictions; experts warn of ‘cures’

Parliament has approved the flow of $52 billion in direct financial aid to Canadians

B.C. man returns to isolation in China nearly two months after fleeing COVID-19 scare

Mark Conway details harrowing journey, intense quarantine protocol

B.C. egg, chicken farms facing down challenge of COVID-19

Plenty of product available to feed the province, but groups urge consumers to only buy what’s needed

RCMP, prime minister warn of text scam related to COVID-19 relief

Text message alerts about $,1375.50 deposits should be ignored or deleted, police say

B.C. bans ‘shameful black market’ of food, medical supplies; limits buying quantities

Province is also creating a provincial supply chain coordination unit

COVID-19: Here’s what is considered an essential service in B.C.

Taxis, hotels, weather forecasters and accountants some of the dozens deemed an essential service

Most Read