Maple Ridge restaurant giving out IKEA reusable containers with takeout – today only

The July 27 event is part of IKEA’s Zero Waste Takeout initiative

Mike Mulcahy of Big Feast Bistro took part in IKEA’s Zero Waste Takeout initiative. (Special to The News)

A Maple Ridge restaurant is one of five across the country to offer reusable IKEA takeout packaging for one day – today, Tuesday, July 27 – to promote the Swedish furniture store’s initiative Zero Waste Takeout.

Big Feast Bistro will be packaging all takeout orders in IKEA’s 365+ reusable food containers and their FRAKTA cooler bags at no cost to the restaurant or consumer for one day at the end of July.

The goal of the program, that is taking place in British Columbia, Ontario, and Quebec, is to raise awareness of the rising environmental cost of takeout, and to continue empowering Canadians with small everyday actions that can add up to big impact, said Aideen Butler, with IKEA Canada.

Zero Waste Takeout, launched on Earth Day, April 22, 2021, aims to replace all single-use takeout packaging with reusable food containers from IKEA, including reusable cutlery and napkins.

More Canadians are ordering food online now than before the pandemic – at least once a week, noted Butler. But even though more takeout has meant more restaurants being able to keep their doors open, it has also brought single-use takeout packaging into more Canadian homes, she said.

“It’s not just about IKEA’s reusable containers,” said Johanna Andren, head of marketing, IKEA Canada.

“It’s about inspiring consumers around the small changes that we can make to our daily lives that can lead to a big impact. Even with the current challenges that we’re all facing, a better world can still start at home and Zero Waste Takeout gives consumers a tangible way to live more sustainably,” added Andren.

The event is set to kick off on Tuesday, July 27 at Big Feast Bistro at 11920 227 Street in Maple Ridge, and runs across the country until Aug. 20.

Restaurants will provide containers and/or cutlery based on availability and what is being ordered.

For more information about the program go to ikea.com/ca/en/campaigns/zero-waste-takeout-pub4d411230.

To order go to big-feast.ca.

