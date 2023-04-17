Maple Ridge restaurant hosts networking event for local businesses

The chamber of commerce event will take place on April 27 at Chameleon

Chameleon in Maple Ridge is hosting the April 27 Business After Hours event by the Chamber of Commerce Serving Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows. (Chameleon/Special to The News)

On Thursday, April 27, the Chamber of Commerce Serving Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows will be having its next Business After Hours event at a downtown Maple Ridge restaurant.

Chameleon, a bi-level bistro located at 11965 224 St., is hosting the networking event, during which it will be giving away a $25 gift card to the restaurant.

“We are so excited to invite you to our exclusive Business After Hours networking event with our new member, Chameleon Restaurant in Maple Ridge,” said the chamber.

Attending is free for chamber members and costs $10 for non-members. The Business After Hours networking social will take place on April 27 from 5 to 7 p.m.

More information is available by emailing dara@ridgemeadowschamber.com.